Ukraine, latest news. Kiev, 2 Russian submarines with Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. Spain delivers 6 Leopard tanks

10:41

Tokyo ready to review rules for military exports

The Liberal Democratic Party, which heads the executive in Japan, and the main partner of the government coalition, the Komeito, are ready to discuss a revision of the rules for exports of defense equipment and technologies. This was anticipated by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper which cites ministerial sources familiar with the dossier, recalling that after next Tuesday’s talks, further confrontation will take place after the Golden Week holidays scheduled for early May. The main theme of the debate, the sources specified to Yomiuri, will be the possible authorization for the export of military equipment to allow Japan to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia and strengthen the military capabilities of countries in similar risk situations.

The National Security Strategy revised last December by conservative Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicates that the government intends to complete a review of the operating conditions, and that only the caution of some members of Komeito – the Buddhist-inspired pacifist movement – has led to such a shift. According to the sources, the two parties will discuss whether or not to authorize the export of defense equipment such as tanks and missiles, and increase the categories of equipment considered ‘non-lethal’, simplifying procurement procedures to third countries.

Such a revision would greatly expand the scope of Japan’s assistance to Ukraine, which has hitherto been limited to providing defense equipment such as body armor and helmets. Support for Kiev will also be one of the main topics at the G7 summit scheduled in Hiroshima from 19 to 21 May, and according to Japanese media, some members of the government have proposed speeding up the legislative process with reference only to Ukraine in view of next month’s summit.