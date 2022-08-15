“If you remain silent you are accomplices”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this, underlining how more and more countries are joining the discussion on the ban on visas for Russian citizens
Kiev neutralized Russian intelligence group and repelled 8 attacks
On August 14, the Ukrainian military neutralized a Russian intelligence group and repelled eight attacks. This was reported by the head of the Lugansk regional military administration, Sergey Gaidai, quoted by the Ukrainian newspaper ‘Ukrainska Pravda’.
Shot down Russian missile in the Dnipro region
The Ukrainian armed forces shot down an X-59 missile over the Dnipro region. There would be no deaths or injuries. This was reported by ‘Ukrainska Pravda’. The Russian army hit the Sinelnikovsky district with four S-300 missiles, destroying some buildings. In the Pokrovska community, an energy infrastructure company was damaged by Russian bombing.
United Kingdom: Russia works by referendum in the Donetsk Republic
Russia is working to reach a referendum in the republic of Donetsk in which to sanction the annexation to Moscow. The British Ministry of Defense explains this. In the report it is recalled that on 11 August, “the Russian media reported that Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, had stated that the date of a referendum on joining Russia will be announced after the complete liberation of the territory” .