Home World Ukraine, latest news. Kiev: 22,000 Russian attacks on civilian targets since the beginning of the war
World

Ukraine, latest news. Kiev: 22,000 Russian attacks on civilian targets since the beginning of the war

by admin
Ukraine, latest news. Kiev: 22,000 Russian attacks on civilian targets since the beginning of the war

ServiceEuropa

“If you remain silent you are accomplices”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this, underlining how more and more countries are joining the discussion on the ban on visas for Russian citizens

Ukraine, civil defense presents a vehicle to detect radiation

  • Kiev neutralized Russian intelligence group and repelled 8 attacks

    On August 14, the Ukrainian military neutralized a Russian intelligence group and repelled eight attacks. This was reported by the head of the Lugansk regional military administration, Sergey Gaidai, quoted by the Ukrainian newspaper ‘Ukrainska Pravda’.

  • Shot down Russian missile in the Dnipro region

    The Ukrainian armed forces shot down an X-59 missile over the Dnipro region. There would be no deaths or injuries. This was reported by ‘Ukrainska Pravda’. The Russian army hit the Sinelnikovsky district with four S-300 missiles, destroying some buildings. In the Pokrovska community, an energy infrastructure company was damaged by Russian bombing.

  • United Kingdom: Russia works by referendum in the Donetsk Republic

    Russia is working to reach a referendum in the republic of Donetsk in which to sanction the annexation to Moscow. The British Ministry of Defense explains this. In the report it is recalled that on 11 August, “the Russian media reported that Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, had stated that the date of a referendum on joining Russia will be announced after the complete liberation of the territory” .

See also  Israel captures Jihad leader, threats from Gaza

You may also like

Gathering Civil Forces to Promote Global Development (Sharing...

[News]5 US congressmen arrive in Taiwan to discuss...

Taiwan: China patrol area with 22 aircraft and...

The global heat is scorching, and inflation adds...

The reconstruction of Afghanistan is so difficult that...

It’s time to give the Nobel to Rushdie

Fighting continues in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Zaporizhzhia, double blackmail between militarized central and civilians...

Usa, in a car he falls on the...

Ukraine-Russia war: missiles near the Zaporizhzhia power plant,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy