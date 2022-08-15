8:38

United Kingdom: Russia works by referendum in the Donetsk Republic

Russia is working to reach a referendum in the republic of Donetsk in which to sanction the annexation to Moscow. The British Ministry of Defense explains this. In the report it is recalled that on 11 August, “the Russian media reported that Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, had stated that the date of a referendum on joining Russia will be announced after the complete liberation of the territory” .