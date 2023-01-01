Home World Ukraine latest news. Kiev: 32 aerial targets shot down over the capital during the night
World

Kiev, yesterday repelled Russian attacks in 9 villages

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near nine villages yesterday, while Moscow launched 31 rocket attacks, 12 air raids and more than 70 multiple rocket launch attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev said on Facebook, as reported Ukrinform. The Russians have targeted civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kiev, Khmelnytskyi, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, according to the army report. There are currently no reports of any injuries or victims. In addition, Russian forces fired 13 Iranian-made kamikaze drones (Shahed-136), which were destroyed by Ukrainian flak. The threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains nationwide, the military said. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Ploshchanka and Bilohorivka in Lugansk region and Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ozarianivka, Maryinka and Pobieda in Donetsk region.

