Ukraine claims 9 Russian warplanes were destroyed in deadly series of explosions at Crimean air baseas a result of a Ukrainian attack. For Zelensky, the more casualties the Russians will suffer the sooner they will be able to liberate Ukraine. Kiev warns that Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia power plant are preparing to connect it to Crimea by cutting the Ukrainian electricity grid and risking causing a Fukushima effect.

  Cnn, a montage the Russian version on Olenivka prison

    “The Russian version of the July 29 attack on the prison in Olenivka in which more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war died, mostly from the Azov battalion, is most likely an invention “: this is the conclusion of an investigation by the Cnn based on the analysis of videos and photographs, satellite images, and the work of forensic and weapons experts.

    According to specialists, the lack of access makes definitive conclusions impossible, but most of the signs indicate that there was an intense fire in the detention center and, according to several witnesses, no sound of an oncoming rocket was heard.

  • Zaporizhzhia, Kiev alarm: Russians risk new Fukushima

    The Russian forces occupying the central Zaporizhzhia they are preparing to connect it to Crimea by cutting the Ukrainian electricity grid and risking causing a Fukushima effect, warns Kiev. Moscow has requested a meeting of the Security Council for today Him on the “Ukrainian attacks” on the plant. In a Russian one on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia 14 civilians died yesterday.

  • 9 Russian aircraft destroyed at a base in Crimea

    L’Ukraine claims that 9 Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly series of explosions at an airbase in Crimea as a result of a Ukrainian attack. This would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied that any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts or that any attacks took place. Ukrainian officials stopped before claiming responsibility for the explosions at Saki airbase.

    Zelensky: “Crimea is Ukraine and we will never give it up”
