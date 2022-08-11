7:59

Cnn, a montage the Russian version on Olenivka prison





“The Russian version of the July 29 attack on the prison in Olenivka in which more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war died, mostly from the Azov battalion, is most likely an invention “: this is the conclusion of an investigation by the Cnn based on the analysis of videos and photographs, satellite images, and the work of forensic and weapons experts.

According to specialists, the lack of access makes definitive conclusions impossible, but most of the signs indicate that there was an intense fire in the detention center and, according to several witnesses, no sound of an oncoming rocket was heard.