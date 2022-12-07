Home World Ukraine latest news. Kiev Continues Drone Attacks in Russian Territories. The US distances itself
Ukraine latest news. Kiev Continues Drone Attacks in Russian Territories. The US distances itself

Ukraine latest news. Kiev Continues Drone Attacks in Russian Territories. The US distances itself

Kiev continues to attack targets in Russia with drones. Alarm sirens went off on Tuesday evening at the military airport already targeted in recent days, hundreds of kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The United States specifies that it has not supplied Ukraine with weapons to strike Russia and that the Biden administration is not encouraging Kiev to conduct attacks beyond its borders. Moscow excludes prospects for peace talks

A Ukrainian army soldier on a tank operating in the Donetsk region (Reuters)

  • Usa: «We have not given weapons to Kiev to strike Russia»

    The United States has not supplied Ukraine with weapons to strike Russia, and the Biden administration is not encouraging Kiev to conduct attacks beyond its borders. This was underlined by US State Department spokesman Ned Price during a press conference. “We have not made it easier for Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders,” Price said, reiterating that the weapons supplied by the United States are for “defensive” purposes only.

  • Pentagon: «We are not preventing Kiev from developing weapons»

    “We are not preventing Ukraine from developing its weapons.” This was stated by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, in a conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Australian counterparts in response to a question from CNN on the hypothesis that Washington is preventing Kiev from acquiring or developing long-term missiles range to attack in the territory of Russia.

  • Warning sirens at an air base in Russia

    Alarm sirens sounded last night at a military airport in the Russian city of Engels, in the Saratov region, hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.

    This was announced by the local authorities, cited by the Tass agency. This is the same Russian base in Kiev attacked by drones in recent days. “Sirens sounded on the territory of a military unit. There is no threat to civilian infrastructure,” first deputy district chief Yevgeny Shpolsky specified.

