7:04

Warning sirens at an air base in Russia

Alarm sirens sounded last night at a military airport in the Russian city of Engels, in the Saratov region, hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.

This was announced by the local authorities, cited by the Tass agency. This is the same Russian base in Kiev attacked by drones in recent days. “Sirens sounded on the territory of a military unit. There is no threat to civilian infrastructure,” first deputy district chief Yevgeny Shpolsky specified.