8:40

Zelensky: peace is not enough, building a Ukrainian state capable of defending itself

Even if Ukraine were to sign the most stringent of peace treaties, the danger of aggression by Russia could re-occur. It is therefore necessary to build a Ukrainian state that will be able to defend itself in the future: the word of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in excerpts from an interview given to the Ukrainian media and reported by the Ukrainian presidential site.

According to Zelensky, during the Istanbul negotiation process with Russia last spring, in the early stages of the war, his country rejected, in addition to the non-existent request for ‘denazification’, also the demilitarization demanded by Moscow : “We explained that our army must be in line with what we have, in order to be able to defend our state.” In fact, continues the leader of Kiev, “even if we sign the most stringent of agreements, we think that in a couple of years Russia could try again”. Zelensky added that however his country cannot fight all the time while other countries develop: for this reason Ukraine needs precise guarantees. There must be a list of guarantor countries, which must ensure that certain points are implemented.

“All of this is being discussed at the advisory level and with the leaders of France, the US, Turkey, the UK, Poland, Italy, Israel and there are many other friends who want to participate. But so far – added Zelensky – we have not received a precise list of guarantees and a list of countries willing to follow us 100%”. “We don’t need 40 countries in the world ready to unite and fight for Ukraine on the basis of an agreement. We need serious actors who are, however, ready for anything. We need a group of states that are ready to supply any weapon within 24 hours. We need individual countries on which a sanctions policy depends, so that the sanctions are already worked out in depth in advance. So that as soon as we get an inkling of a threat from the Russian Federation, these countries unite and introduce all (retaliatory measures) in three days, block everything.

“If they offer us to join NATO from tomorrow and they don’t play with our lives again, but they make a serious offer of membership, we will join. But unfortunately this will not happen and has not happened so far. For this we must build ourselves those guarantees that protect us, protect people’s lives. We are still able to protect ourselves (…) but protecting all people is a more difficult task”, said Zelensky, reiterating that both Crimea and Donbass are “Ukrainian territories”.

“I believe that our entire people will be our great army”, added the Ukrainian leader, according to whom his country may not become the “Switzerland of the future”, but it will certainly become a “great Israel”, with members of the and of the national guard in all institutional offices, in supermarkets and cinemas, that there will be armed people. I’m sure the security issue will be number one for the next ten years,” concluded Zelensky.