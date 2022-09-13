Ukrainian forces advance and announce the recapture of 500 km2 in the Kherson area. Kiev denounces the bombing of Moscow in the territories from which the Russians withdrew. Still stalemate on the front of the negotiations, with Zelensky who considers them “impossible until the complete liberation of the occupied territories”. Meanwhile, Armenia calls for Russia’s car against Azerbaijan. And China says it is willing to work with Moscow on a “more just and rational” international order. Today the UN general assembly
China is willing to work with Russia on an international order towards a “more just and rational direction”. About 48 hours after the meeting in Samarkand between the leaders of the two countries, the head of foreign affairs of the Chinese Communist Party Yang Jiechi observed that “under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, relations between the two Countries have always moved forward on the right path ». Yang expressed his views on him in a meeting he had with the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, on Monday, based on a report provided by the Beijing Foreign Ministry.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) has stated that the second reserve power line for powering the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been restored. “A second backup power line for Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, allowing the operator to maintain one reserve line while the other provides the plant with the external electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other essential security features during arrest, ”the agency said in a statement on its website, according to Tass.
The last of the plant’s operating power units, the sixth, was stopped on Sunday due to damage to the high-voltage power lines, through which the electricity generated in the station is supplied to the grid. The only functioning power line goes to the territories controlled by Kiev, but the authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region, Tass said, said it had not transmitted power for several days. The fifth power unit of the nuclear power plant was shut down for similar reasons.
Kiev is still advancing, Zelensky wants complete liberation. Today UN assembly
Ukrainian forces advance and announce the recapture of 500 km2 in the Kherson area. Kiev denounces the bombing of Moscow in the territories from which the Russians withdrew. Still stalemate on the front of the negotiations, with Zelensky who considers them “impossible until the complete liberation of the occupied territories”. Meanwhile, Armenia calls for Russia’s car against Azerbaijan. And China says it is willing to work with Moscow on a “more just and rational” international order. Today the UN general assembly. Pope Francis today in Kazakhstan