7:07

Aiea, 2 / a backup power line in Zaporizhzhia restored

The International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) has stated that the second reserve power line for powering the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been restored. “A second backup power line for Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored, allowing the operator to maintain one reserve line while the other provides the plant with the external electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other essential security features during arrest, ”the agency said in a statement on its website, according to Tass.

The last of the plant’s operating power units, the sixth, was stopped on Sunday due to damage to the high-voltage power lines, through which the electricity generated in the station is supplied to the grid. The only functioning power line goes to the territories controlled by Kiev, but the authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region, Tass said, said it had not transmitted power for several days. The fifth power unit of the nuclear power plant was shut down for similar reasons.