The US would “respond” if China supplied weapons to Russia. Joe Biden said this in an interview with ABC news, reiterating that at the moment there is no evidence that Beijing intends to do so. Yesterday, on the anniversary of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky recalled the pain of the 12 months, saying he is certain that 2023 will be the year of victory.
Kiev, Moscow doubles ships in Black Sea, prepares attack
The Ukrainian military said yesterday that Russia doubled the number of vessels actively deployed in the Black Sea and predicted this could be a preparation for more missile attacks. The Guardian reports it. “In the Black Sea, the fleet of warships has doubled since Thursday: there are now eight ships,” the military command in the southern region said in an update on Facebook, “this may indicate that missile strikes and strikes are being prepared of drones,” he said. One of the ships is a frigate armed with eight Kalibr missiles, the southern military command said.
Medvedev, West is prolonging Ukraine’s agony
“The West is just prolonging Ukraine’s agony in the hope of weakening Russia and then scrapping it,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an article published in National Defense, quoted by RIA Novosti. “Ukraine’s agony is being artificially prolonged by the West in the hope that in this way it will wear Russia down.” According to Medvedev, the US has spent 50 billion dollars on military aid to Ukraine. “The Russian defense industry is working, no Western arms supply can give Kiev an advantage,” he added.
Pasdaran, Iran has developed long-range cruise missile
Iran has developed a long-range cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km, according to the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Command. Whose commander, Amirali Hajizadeh, issued a warning to Europeans and Americans, invited not to “test Iran”. “Now we are able to hit US aircraft carriers even at a distance of 2,000 kilometers,” threatened Hajizadeh, quoted by Iranian state television.