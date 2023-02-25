10:18

Kiev, Moscow doubles ships in Black Sea, prepares attack

The Ukrainian military said yesterday that Russia doubled the number of vessels actively deployed in the Black Sea and predicted this could be a preparation for more missile attacks. The Guardian reports it. “In the Black Sea, the fleet of warships has doubled since Thursday: there are now eight ships,” the military command in the southern region said in an update on Facebook, “this may indicate that missile strikes and strikes are being prepared of drones,” he said. One of the ships is a frigate armed with eight Kalibr missiles, the southern military command said.