Kiev: “Moscow talks about negotiations only to stop counterattack”

The latest statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia is ready to negotiate would be just a ploy to stop Ukraine’s counter-offensive, according to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko. “They understand that Ukraine is preparing a counter-offensive in the south and want to create the impression that it is Kiev that is unwilling to negotiate,” Nikolenko said in an interview withIrish Time. “They do it to buy more time, to stage false referendums and absorb territories – continues the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry -. We see no willingness on their part to negotiate. They are still bombing Ukrainian cities. They are still violating agreements, like the one on wheat. They say one thing publicly, but they do others on the battlefield. “