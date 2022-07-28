Zelensky, we will increase electricity exports to the EU. Kiev accuses Moscow of abandoning dead soldiers for not paying families
Zelensky, we will increase electricity exports to the EU
“We are preparing to increase our electricity exports to the European Union.” This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening video speech, quoted by Ukrinform. “Our export allows us not only to make foreign exchange gains, but also to help our partners resist Russian energy pressure,” he added. Zelensky stressed that the authorities will progressively make Ukraine one of the guarantors of European energy security, precisely at the expense of national electricity production.
Kiev, Russians took control of Vuhlehirsk power plant
Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine’s second largest power plant, the Soviet-era Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power plant. This was stated by Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych. “They got a small tactical advantage,” he explained.
Kiev: “Moscow talks about negotiations only to stop counterattack”
The latest statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia is ready to negotiate would be just a ploy to stop Ukraine’s counter-offensive, according to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko. “They understand that Ukraine is preparing a counter-offensive in the south and want to create the impression that it is Kiev that is unwilling to negotiate,” Nikolenko said in an interview withIrish Time. “They do it to buy more time, to stage false referendums and absorb territories – continues the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry -. We see no willingness on their part to negotiate. They are still bombing Ukrainian cities. They are still violating agreements, like the one on wheat. They say one thing publicly, but they do others on the battlefield. “