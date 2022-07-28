Home World Ukraine latest news. Kiev: “Moscow talks about negotiations only to stop counterattack”
World

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: “Moscow talks about negotiations only to stop counterattack”

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Kiev: “Moscow talks about negotiations only to stop counterattack”

ServiceEuropa

Zelensky, we will increase electricity exports to the EU. Kiev accuses Moscow of abandoning dead soldiers for not paying families

A complex with shops and offices devastated by bombs in Kharkiv. Photo from July 27, 2022. (Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

  • Zelensky, we will increase electricity exports to the EU

    “We are preparing to increase our electricity exports to the European Union.” This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening video speech, quoted by Ukrinform. “Our export allows us not only to make foreign exchange gains, but also to help our partners resist Russian energy pressure,” he added. Zelensky stressed that the authorities will progressively make Ukraine one of the guarantors of European energy security, precisely at the expense of national electricity production.

  • Kiev, Russians took control of Vuhlehirsk power plant

    Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine’s second largest power plant, the Soviet-era Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power plant. This was stated by Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych. “They got a small tactical advantage,” he explained.

  • Kiev: “Moscow talks about negotiations only to stop counterattack”

    The latest statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia is ready to negotiate would be just a ploy to stop Ukraine’s counter-offensive, according to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko. “They understand that Ukraine is preparing a counter-offensive in the south and want to create the impression that it is Kiev that is unwilling to negotiate,” Nikolenko said in an interview withIrish Time. “They do it to buy more time, to stage false referendums and absorb territories – continues the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry -. We see no willingness on their part to negotiate. They are still bombing Ukrainian cities. They are still violating agreements, like the one on wheat. They say one thing publicly, but they do others on the battlefield. “

See also  Japanese media: At the request of the Japanese government, the IMF Japan Economic Report deletes the expression "stop assisting coal and thermal power" jqknews

You may also like

Weekly Current Affairs Analysis: Will China-South Korea relations...

A couple lived under a false identity in...

High tension in Baghdad: supporters of Moqtada al...

A couple lived under a false identity in...

“Summer is ours too”. The new Body Positive...

Weekly Current Affairs Analysis: Will China-South Korea relations...

Wuhan lockdown returns four asymptomatic cases

Europe’s hot summer “can’t afford air conditioning”? China’s...

North Korea, Kim Jong Un: “Ready to mobilize...

Power struggle upgrade!Three major events disrupted Zhongnanhai and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy