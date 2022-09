Kiev declares that the pro-Russians are displacing “their families from Crimea” after the counter-offensive, while the Pentagon reports that a number of Russian soldiers are withdrawing from the Kharkiv oblast. In recent days, Moscow has called to negotiate, notes Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna. The White House records progress but warns: the conflict will be long. “The Ukrainians have made significant progress but it will be a long way,” says Biden.

