Home World Ukraine latest news. Kiev: “New Russian missile attack on Odessa”
World

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: “New Russian missile attack on Odessa”

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Kiev: “New Russian missile attack on Odessa”

ServiceEuropa

The head of the regional military administration of the port on the Black Sea denounced that this morning shortly after 6 “the enemy launched a missile attack on Odessa”. The Russians had already hit the city last Saturday. Local sources also write about the bombing of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. Zelensky have appointed Defense Minister Budanov as head of the intelligence committee. The US donates 500,000 anti-Covid vaccines to Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine sign the wheat agreement

  • Sindaco Kharkiv: “All’alba bombe russe su Kharkiv e Mykolaiv”

    Russian bombs on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. The mayor of the first city, Igor Terekhov, wrote on telegram that last night that the forces of Moscow bombed a residential area near the center of Kharkiv and, “as usual, they hit a building not connected to military infrastructure” . Also on Telegram, the head of the city council of Mykolaiv, Olexander Senkevich, wrote: “Powerful explosions, everyone stays in shelters.”

  • Kiev: “New Russian missile attack on Odessa”

    New Russian missile attack on Odessa. The head of the regional military administration of the Black Sea port, Sergei Bratchuk, denounced that this morning shortly after 6 am local time “the enemy launched a missile attack on Odessa”. The Russians had already hit the city last Saturday, in the aftermath of the grain export agreement, claiming to have attacked the port’s military infrastructure.

  • Zelensky appoints Budanov as head of the intelligence committee

    The head of the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, will also head the intelligence committee under the president of Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening video message to the country.

See also  Shenzhen added 3 local confirmed cases yesterday, and 8 new cases imported from Hong Kong-Western Network (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

Macron’s tour of Africa (also) to stem the...

The highest temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius, is...

Tunisia, referendum on the constitution: according to exit...

Development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine:...

France will be fined more than 5,000 yuan...

Tunisia, referendum: turnout of 27.5%. Saied supporters celebrate...

Assault on Capitol Hill, Biden attacks Trump: “He...

Whatever it takes, ten years later

Zelensky on the hunt for Russian spies, via...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy