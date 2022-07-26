The head of the regional military administration of the port on the Black Sea denounced that this morning shortly after 6 “the enemy launched a missile attack on Odessa”. The Russians had already hit the city last Saturday. Local sources also write about the bombing of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. Zelensky have appointed Defense Minister Budanov as head of the intelligence committee. The US donates 500,000 anti-Covid vaccines to Ukraine
Russian bombs on Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. The mayor of the first city, Igor Terekhov, wrote on telegram that last night that the forces of Moscow bombed a residential area near the center of Kharkiv and, “as usual, they hit a building not connected to military infrastructure” . Also on Telegram, the head of the city council of Mykolaiv, Olexander Senkevich, wrote: “Powerful explosions, everyone stays in shelters.”
Kiev: “New Russian missile attack on Odessa”
New Russian missile attack on Odessa. The head of the regional military administration of the Black Sea port, Sergei Bratchuk, denounced that this morning shortly after 6 am local time “the enemy launched a missile attack on Odessa”. The Russians had already hit the city last Saturday, in the aftermath of the grain export agreement, claiming to have attacked the port’s military infrastructure.
Zelensky appoints Budanov as head of the intelligence committee
The head of the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, will also head the intelligence committee under the president of Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening video message to the country.