Russia: Western ambassadors leave the UN seat while Moscow envoy speaks for children’s rights





The diplomatic representatives of some countries left the courtroom while the Russian commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova, indicted by the CPI, spoke via video link. Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, wanted for war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine, says the children were taken for their safety and Moscow is coordinating with international organizations to return them to their families. Maria Lvova-Belova was speaking via video link at an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which was boycotted by Western countries’ ambassadors. Last month the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for her and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of kidnapping children from Ukraine. Russia has called Wednesday’s meeting to counter what it claims is disinformation about Ukrainian children.