Ukraine latest news. Kiev opens negotiations with Russia on Crimea after the counter-offensive

Ukraine latest news. Kiev opens negotiations with Russia on Crimea after the counter-offensive

“Several powerful explosions” were heard today in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia oblast. Ukraine could negotiate with Russia over Crimea if Kiev succeeds in its spring counter-offensive. Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, told the Financial Times.

Macron: China can “play an important role” in Ukraine

  • Kiev, yesterday rejected more than 60 Russian attacks

    The Ukrainian Air Force yesterday launched 17 attacks against Russian positions, while the Army rejected more than 60 offensives by the Moscow forces mainly in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev announced it in its daily update on the progress of the conflict. Ukrinform reports it. “Our defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and two Orlan and Supercam drones – the army said -. Rocket and artillery units hit two enemy checkpoints, three ammunition depots, three anti-aircraft defense system positions and four electronic warfare stations. The Russians, the report continues, continue to concentrate their efforts in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka. Yesterday, Moscow’s forces launched three missile attacks, 29 air raids and fired 51 rockets with multiple launch systems.

  • Kiev, 24 Kalibr missiles on the Russian Black Sea Fleet

    The Russian Black Sea Fleet currently has two ships and two submarines, compared to six units in recent days, and is equipped with a total of 24 Kalibr missiles: the Southern Ukrainian Operational Command announced it, as reported by UNIAN. “The enemy continues maneuvers in the Black Sea. Out of six, four missile carriers were left in combat service: two ships and two submarines. The maximum possible load of Kalibr is 24 missiles,” the Command reports in a statement.

  • Russia: Western ambassadors leave the UN seat while Moscow envoy speaks for children’s rights

    The diplomatic representatives of some countries left the courtroom while the Russian commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova, indicted by the CPI, spoke via video link. Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, wanted for war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine, says the children were taken for their safety and Moscow is coordinating with international organizations to return them to their families. Maria Lvova-Belova was speaking via video link at an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which was boycotted by Western countries’ ambassadors. Last month the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for her and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of kidnapping children from Ukraine. Russia has called Wednesday’s meeting to counter what it claims is disinformation about Ukrainian children.

