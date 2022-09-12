Ukrainian troops are still advancing, claiming to have regained 3 thousand square kilometers and to be ever closer to the border with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Putin to withdraw weapons from Zaporizhzhia. The Kremlin’s reply: Ukrainian attacks on the plant risk producing “catastrophic consequences”
Kiev, more than 20 settlements recaptured in 24 hours
Ukrainian forces have recaptured over 20 settlements that had been occupied by the Russians in the last 24 hours: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made it known in a post on Facebook, according to reports Ukrinform. “The Ukrainian forces continue to free the settlements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions from the Russian invaders”, the message continues, underlining that “the enemy continues to attack the Ukrainian positions, conducting aerial reconnaissance and trying to take measures to regain ground”.
Putin: possible catastrophe in Zaporizhzhia
French President Macron asks Putin to withdraw weapons from Zaporizhzhia. The Russian leader noted that the Ukrainian attacks on the nuclear power plant could have “catastrophic consequences”.
Ukrainians are still advancing, near the border with Russia
The advance of Ukrainian troops continues which, according to data released by the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, would have reconquered over 3,000 square kilometers of territory from Russian forces this month. According to what was stated by the 130th Ukrainian battalion, the avant-garde would now be within sight of the Russian border. The French President