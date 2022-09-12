7:38

Kiev, more than 20 settlements recaptured in 24 hours

Ukrainian forces have recaptured over 20 settlements that had been occupied by the Russians in the last 24 hours: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made it known in a post on Facebook, according to reports Ukrinform. “The Ukrainian forces continue to free the settlements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions from the Russian invaders”, the message continues, underlining that “the enemy continues to attack the Ukrainian positions, conducting aerial reconnaissance and trying to take measures to regain ground”.