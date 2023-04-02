11:25

Kiev, Wagner mercenaries advance towards Avdiivka





According to the head of the press office of the military forces in Kiev, Aleksey Dmitrashkovsky, Russian mercenaries of the Wagner group are allegedly advancing towards Avdiivka, in Donetsk, even if there is still no definitive confirmation of the movement of part of Prigozhin’s battalion engaged in the nearby Bakhmut. Dmitrashkovsky explained on TV, quoted by the Ukrainian media, that the Russian army is continuing offensive operations in the areas of Avdiivka, Maryinka and Karlovka, where there have been 30 attacks in the last 24 hours. At the same time, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Kremlin troops are carrying out fortification work.