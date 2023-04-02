The Russian army has been forced to withdraw from some positions in the direction of Donetsk, where Ukrainian troops are setting up defensive positions: the head of the press center of the military forces in Kiev, Aleksey Dmitrashkovsky, said, quoted by local media. Russia as the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council is “a shame” for Kiev. According to British intelligence in Donbass Russian forces have failed “at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties”. Metropolitan Pavel arrested by Ukrainians, accused of supporting Putin
-
Zelensky, repulsed the greatest force against humanity in Kiev
“The first offensives, the first conquests, the first liberated territories. It has been a year since the Ukrainians pushed back the greatest force against humanity of our time near Kiev. Ukrainians, you have stopped a force that despises and wants to destroy everything that gives people meaning,” wrote President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media. “We will liberate all our lands. We will bring the Ukrainian flag back to all our cities and communities. We will do everything to return Ukraine ”its lands, he added.
-
Kiev, Wagner mercenaries advance towards Avdiivka
According to the head of the press office of the military forces in Kiev, Aleksey Dmitrashkovsky, Russian mercenaries of the Wagner group are allegedly advancing towards Avdiivka, in Donetsk, even if there is still no definitive confirmation of the movement of part of Prigozhin’s battalion engaged in the nearby Bakhmut. Dmitrashkovsky explained on TV, quoted by the Ukrainian media, that the Russian army is continuing offensive operations in the areas of Avdiivka, Maryinka and Karlovka, where there have been 30 attacks in the last 24 hours. At the same time, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Kremlin troops are carrying out fortification work.
-
Kiev, Russians have left some positions in Donetsk
The Russian army has been forced to withdraw from some positions in the direction of Donetsk, where Ukrainian troops are setting up defensive positions: the head of the press center of the military forces in Kiev, Aleksey Dmitrashkovsky, told Ukrainian public TV, quoted by the media locals. “The enemy has withdrawn from some positions in the direction of Donetsk,” he said, “is suffering significant losses.” At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence points to an accumulation of Russian military equipment in the Verkhnetoretsky area: “It means that they intend to launch more powerful military operations in this direction.”