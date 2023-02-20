8:37

Intelligence GB: Moscow could pretend to conquer Bakhmut

Russia could lay claim to the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on the anniversary of the war, regardless of reality on the ground. This is supported by the British Ministry of Defense in its latest intelligence update published on Twitter. “Russian forces are likely under increasing political pressure as the anniversary of the invasion approaches. Russia is likely to claim that Bakhmut was captured to align with the anniversary, regardless of the reality on the ground,” the update reads. “If Russia’s spring offensive fails to achieve any results, tensions within the Russian leadership are likely to escalate.” According to British intelligence, “Russia continues to pursue several offensive axes in eastern Ukraine: Vuhledar, Kreminna and Bakhmut. Casualties reportedly remain high, particularly in Bakhmut and Vuhledar. In particular, the “elite” 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades suffered very high losses at Vuhledar and are likely ineffective in combat.