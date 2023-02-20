Zelensky: Thanks Meloni, we are waiting for you in Ukraine. Meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels today, with Kuleba to be received by commissioner Varhelyi. China is considering supplying arms to Russia, accuse the US. During the night air raid alarm in three Ukrainian regions.
Moscow: Ukrainian bombs on Russian territory, civilian killed
A woman was killed and another civilian was injured this morning in a shelling by Ukrainian forces on Russian territory, according to the Tass news agency. Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region, hitting a chicken farm, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.
Intelligence GB: Moscow could pretend to conquer Bakhmut
Russia could lay claim to the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on the anniversary of the war, regardless of reality on the ground. This is supported by the British Ministry of Defense in its latest intelligence update published on Twitter. “Russian forces are likely under increasing political pressure as the anniversary of the invasion approaches. Russia is likely to claim that Bakhmut was captured to align with the anniversary, regardless of the reality on the ground,” the update reads. “If Russia’s spring offensive fails to achieve any results, tensions within the Russian leadership are likely to escalate.” According to British intelligence, “Russia continues to pursue several offensive axes in eastern Ukraine: Vuhledar, Kreminna and Bakhmut. Casualties reportedly remain high, particularly in Bakhmut and Vuhledar. In particular, the “elite” 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades suffered very high losses at Vuhledar and are likely ineffective in combat.
Zelensky imposes sanctions on 333 Russians and the Moscow Stock Exchange
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council by imposing sanctions against 333 Russian citizens and the Moscow Stock Exchange. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, explaining that the published list includes 333 persons associated with the banking sector of the Russian Federation and one legal entity – a public joint-stock company of the Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS.