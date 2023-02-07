Home World Ukraine latest news. Kiev: «Russian offensive within 10 days». Media, Biden in Poland for the anniversary of the invasion
US President Joe Biden plans to travel to Poland this month to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to informed sources cited by NBC News. No comment from the White House

UN, Guterres: prospects for peace in Ukraine continue to diminish

    US President Joe Biden plans to travel to Poland this month to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to informed sources cited by NBC News. The plan calls for Biden to visit Poland in late February, the sources said, stressing that the trip is not final until the White House announces it and that those plans could change. A spokesman for the US National Security Council declined to comment on the rumors.

    US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the annual security conference in Munich from February 17 to 19, during her visit to Germany. This was announced by her spokeswoman Kristen Allen, underlining that the presence of the US vice president intends to “demonstrate transatlantic unity and determination” in support of Ukraine, as well as the leadership and commitment of the United States towards Kiev.

    Ukrainian president Zelensky is preparing a trip to Brussels, while Kiev is sounding the alarm about a new Russian offensive in Ukraine which “could start within 10 days”.

