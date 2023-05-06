Ukraine latest news. Kiev: Russians bombard Bakhmut with phosphorus munitions

World Ukraine used the US Patriot missile system for the first time and shot down the Russian Kynzhal hypersonic ballistic missile. On May 10, one day after the anniversary of the victory over Nazism, Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut, handing over her positions to the Russian army. This was announced by the head of the private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after denouncing in a video the shortage in the supply of ammunition by the military leaders.

Kiev thinks again and confirms, shot down hypersonic missile

After an initial denial, the air force commander of the armed forces Ukrainians Mykola Oleschuk confirmed that a Kinzhal hypersonic missile was shot down over the skies of the capital Kiev on the night of May 4 by the US Patriot anti-missile system.

“Congratulations to the people of Ukraine on a historic event! Yes, we shot down the Kinzhal ”with the“ Patriots ”, he wrote in Telegram. “The Kh-47 missile was fired from a MiG-31K from the territory of Russia,” he added. Yesterday, the Defense Express portal had reported the shooting down of the missile, but the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman later denied.

The Russians use phosphorus munitions in Bakhmut

“The enemy used phosphorus and incendiary ammunition a Bakhmut, in an attempt to wipe the city off the face of the earth.” This is the complaint made by the press office of the Special Forces of the Ukraine , who also provided a video to the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper. “However, military special forces and other defense force units continue to courageously defend the city,” the statement concluded.

Mayor Melitopol, Russian officials fleeing Zaporizhzhia





Russian officials are fleeing the temporarily occupied territory of the region Zaporizhzhia . According to Ukrinform, the mayor of Melitopol, Іvan Fedorov, said this, adding: “Their ‘minister of health‘ has disappeared, he is said to be on vacation but he has been away for more than three weeks and is not expected to return. Her deputy has resigned and no one knows anything about her. Both were from mainland Russia.” According to Fedorov, “local collaborators” are also preparing escape routes: “Some have organized the transfer of the family to Moscow, others are trying to send their children to Europe”.

L’ Ukraine used the US Patriot missile system for the first time and shot down the Russian Kynzhal hypersonic ballistic missile: writes the Ukrainian site Defense Express, which received the photo of the wreckage. On May 10, one day after the anniversary of the victory over Nazism, Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut, handing over her positions to the Russian army. This was announced by the head of the private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after denouncing in a video the shortage in the supply of ammunition by the military leaders.

The Air Force yesterday carried out 10 air raids against the Russians





Yesterday, the Air Force Ukraine carried out 10 attacks “on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated” and the enemy, i.e. the Russians, “continues to concentrate its offensive efforts towards Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Marin”: writes the Ukrinform website, citing a communiqué of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Kiev.

“About 50 attacks by the invaders were repulsed. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in the epicenter of hostilities, where our forces defend the territory”, reads the Ukrainian agency. Also yesterday, the statement summarizes, “the enemy launched 8 missile attacks, 49 air attacks and 82 rocket attacks. Some civilians were injured, private residential buildings ;;and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged”.

During the night 4 kamikaze drones shot down over Dnipropetrovsk





The anti-aircraft defence Ukraine during the night he shot down four Iranian-made kamikaze drones “Shahed” in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders to the east with those of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia: writes the website of the Ukrinform agency, quoting the Telegram account of the governor of the Oblast, Serhyi Lysak.

Isw, Russian priority is not Bakhmut but Kiev counter-offensive





The Ministry of Defence russo it shifted its battlefield priority, shifting its operational focus from capturing Bakhmut to preparing to meet a Ukrainian counter-offensive. This is what the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) of 5 May affirms.

According to analysts, this change has put “Wagner’s” mercenaries in a difficult position and the videos of leader Prigozhin’s threats “show his desperation and deep anger”. Wagner’s persistence in Bakhmut is at odds with a general slowdown in Russian offensive operations elsewhere in Ukraine, as Russia’s regular military appears to be largely shifting focus to preparing for a long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive.

At the moment, it is not known whether Prigozhin really intends to withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10, or whether he made this statement in a last-ditch effort to get the backing of the defense ministry.

Kiev, 397 million needed for demining in 2023





The resources necessary for the demining of the territories of the Ukraine for 2023 they amount to more than 397 million dollars. First Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk told Ukrinform. “The estimated cost of the entire range of humanitarian demining activities – he specified – is 37 billion dollars. The requirement for the current year alone is more than $397 million, according to the World Bank. This cost is not final, the amount can go down significantly or go up,” Pavliuk said.

Demining expenditures are the focus of next year’s budget study, starting with the budget needed to create and equip new units that will strengthen the Ministry of Defence’s demining capabilities.

