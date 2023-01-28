8:15

Madrid, Leopard tanks in Kiev in the spring

The Spanish defense minister, Margarita Robles, has ensured that the Leopard tanks that Spain will send to Ukraine will arrive in the country “around spring”: this was reported by the Spanish radio and television station Rtve. Robles did not indicate how many tanks Madrid will deliver to Kiev, but she explained that they will be German-made Leopard 2 A4s, currently in disuse at the Zaragoza base. The tanks will be overhauled and repaired in cooperation with the military industry, she stressed. “Spain, in coordination and based on meetings with partners and allies, will contribute Leopard 2 A4s in good working order, and for this we will have the support of industry… It is not just about sending tanks, but to train crews and maintenance,” said Robles during a visit to the Spanish troops stationed in Latvia as part of the NATO deployment in the country. “We will look into the necessary repairs. According to the plans of the allies (sending) will take place in the spring. Before that, the physical presence of the Leopards would not be necessary and we will use this period for training,” she added. Robles explained that Germany had sent a letter to Spain asking for cooperation in training the crews.