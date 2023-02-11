Home World Ukraine latest news. Kiev, Ukraine attacked with 74 cruise missiles. Widespread blackouts
Ukraine latest news. Kiev, Ukraine attacked with 74 cruise missiles. Widespread blackouts

Ukraine latest news. Kiev, Ukraine attacked with 74 cruise missiles. Widespread blackouts

Russian forces attacked three energy infrastructures in the Dnipropetrovsk region of central Ukraine with drones last night, causing extensive damage. The US will talk to partners and allies, including OPEC, after Moscow’s decision to cut oil production

Macron: “Jets to Ukraine impossible in the coming weeks”

  • Kiev, 136,880 Russian soldiers killed since the start of the war

    Some 136,880 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the invasion, including 1,140 yesterday, according to the Kiev army. In its update on Moscow’s losses so far, the Ukrainian military also indicates that 295 Russian fighters, 286 helicopters and 1,997 Russian drones have been shot down. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. Kiev forces also say they destroyed 3,267 Russian tanks, 2,270 artillery systems, 6,474 armored fighting vehicles, 18 ships, 463 multiple launch missile systems and 234 anti-aircraft defense systems.

  • Vershinin: “Kiev does not decide on negotiations, but Washington and Brussels”

    The negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine are not decided by Kiev, but by Washington and Brussels. This is what was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin in an interview with the Zvezda television channel, relaunched by the Tass agency. Recalling the negotiations in Minsk and Istanbul, the Russian diplomat underlines that if these were interrupted by the Ukrainian side, “the decision is not made in Kiev, the decision is made in other capitals, primarily in Washington, in Brussels, therefore it is necessary apply there”. Then regarding the possibility of negotiating with Joe Biden he said: “It does not depend on us, we have clearly stated our position”, underlining the need for the US president and his entourage to show “discretion and wisdom”.

  • US talks with allies and Opec after Moscow cut oil

    The US will talk to partners and allies, including OPEC, after Moscow’s decision to cut oil production: US National Security Council spokesman Jonh Kirby said. “Russia’s decision to cut oil production demonstrates Vladimir Putin’s willingness to use energy as a weapon,” he added. Yesterday crude oil rose by 2.57% to 80.06 dollars a barrel after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed his intention to reduce production by 500,000 barrels a day, as announced last December to respond to the embargo and the cap decided in the West and taken on February 4th.

