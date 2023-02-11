8:38

Vershinin: “Kiev does not decide on negotiations, but Washington and Brussels”

The negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine are not decided by Kiev, but by Washington and Brussels. This is what was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin in an interview with the Zvezda television channel, relaunched by the Tass agency. Recalling the negotiations in Minsk and Istanbul, the Russian diplomat underlines that if these were interrupted by the Ukrainian side, “the decision is not made in Kiev, the decision is made in other capitals, primarily in Washington, in Brussels, therefore it is necessary apply there”. Then regarding the possibility of negotiating with Joe Biden he said: “It does not depend on us, we have clearly stated our position”, underlining the need for the US president and his entourage to show “discretion and wisdom”.