Ukraine latest news. Kiev uses Patriots and shoots down a Russian hypersonic missile. Prigozhin blackmail: Wagner away from Bakhmut on May 10th

8:17

The Air Force yesterday carried out 10 air raids against the Russians





Yesterday, the Air Force Ukraine carried out 10 attacks “on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated” and the enemy, i.e. the Russians, “continues to concentrate its offensive efforts towards Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Marin”: writes the Ukrinform website, citing a communiqué of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Kiev.

“About 50 attacks by the invaders were repulsed. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in the epicenter of hostilities, where our forces defend the territory”, reads the Ukrainian agency. Also yesterday, the statement summarizes, “the enemy launched 8 missile attacks, 49 air attacks and 82 rocket attacks. Some civilians were injured, private residential buildings ;;and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged”.