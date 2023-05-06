Ukraine latest news. Kiev uses Patriots and shoots down a Russian hypersonic missile. Prigozhin blackmail: Wagner away from Bakhmut on May 10th

Ukraine used the US Patriot missile system for the first time and shot down the Russian Kynzhal hypersonic ballistic missile. On May 10, one day after the anniversary of the victory over Nazism, Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut, handing over her positions to the Russian army. This was announced by the head of the private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after denouncing in a video the shortage in the supply of ammunition by the military leaders.
-
Mayor Melitopol, Russian officials fleeing Zaporizhzhia
Russian officials are fleeing the temporarily occupied territory of the region Zaporizhzhia . According to Ukrinform, the mayor of Melitopol, Іvan Fedorov, said this, adding: “Their ‘minister of health’ has disappeared, he is said to be on vacation but he has been away for more than three weeks and is not expected to return. Her deputy has resigned and no one knows anything about her. Both were from mainland Russia.” According to Fedorov, “local collaborators” are also preparing escape routes: “Some have organized the transfer of the family to Moscow, others are trying to send their children to Europe”.
-
Kiev uses patriots and shoots down a Russian hypersonic missile. Wagner away from Bakhmut
L’ Ukraine used the US Patriot missile system for the first time and shot down the Russian Kynzhal hypersonic ballistic missile: writes the Ukrainian site Defense Express, which received the photo of the wreckage. On May 10, one day after the anniversary of the victory over Nazism, Wagner will withdraw from Bakhmut, handing over her positions to the Russian army. This was announced by the head of the private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after denouncing in a video the shortage in the supply of ammunition by the military leaders.
-
The Air Force yesterday carried out 10 air raids against the Russians
Yesterday, the Air Force Ukraine carried out 10 attacks “on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated” and the enemy, i.e. the Russians, “continues to concentrate its offensive efforts towards Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Marin”: writes the Ukrinform website, citing a communiqué of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Kiev.
“About 50 attacks by the invaders were repulsed. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in the epicenter of hostilities, where our forces defend the territory”, reads the Ukrainian agency. Also yesterday, the statement summarizes, “the enemy launched 8 missile attacks, 49 air attacks and 82 rocket attacks. Some civilians were injured, private residential buildings ;;and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged”.