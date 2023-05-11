Ukraine, latest news. Kremlin admits: «Very difficult operation»

Trump attacks European countries over war in Ukraine. “The EU must put in more money”, says the former president, assuring that with him in the White House the conflict “would end in 24 hours”. Kiev forces liberate 2 kilometers of territory in Bakhmut and continue to advance. “We take it all back,” Zelensky says. Putin initiates procedures to exit the Convention on Conventional Arms in Europe. In Sweden today EU summit of foreign ministries. Mattarella on an official visit to Norway

