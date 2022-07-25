Russian missiles on Zaporizhzhia on Sunday evening. Ukrainian army destroys Russian command post and ammunition depots. Zelensky, even the Russians admit that we will win
Lavrov, grain ships will be escorted by a third party
“We managed to reach an agreement in Istanbul: Ukraine will mine the ports and let the ships pass towards the sea, while Russia, Turkey and a third party to be determined later will escort the ships to the Bosphorus.” This is what the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov said, when he met the ambassadors of the Arab League countries in Cairo and was reported by the Russian news agency Tass.
Zelensky, even the Russians admit that we will win
«The Russians also admit that Ukraine will win: we hear it constantly in their conversations with relatives, in what they say to their relatives when they contact them. So we do not relax and, as every day for five months, we do everything to inflict the greatest possible losses on the enemy ». Thus President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech, as reported by Ukrinform, encourages Ukrainian troops to move forward.
Zelensky, 28 July we celebrate Country Statehood Day
«Tomorrow begins an important and symbolic week. The week in which we will celebrate the Day of Ukrainian Statehood for the first time, on July 28th ». This was announced by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his daily evening message on Telegram. “In the period of such a brutal war, which has entered the sixth month, after eight years of war in the Donbass, but we will celebrate. In spite of everything. Because the Ukrainians cannot be destroyed. After all that our people have been through, after all we have learned over the centuries, the Ukrainians will never give up their independence, ”Zelensky said.