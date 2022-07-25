7:05

Zelensky, 28 July we celebrate Country Statehood Day

«Tomorrow begins an important and symbolic week. The week in which we will celebrate the Day of Ukrainian Statehood for the first time, on July 28th ». This was announced by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his daily evening message on Telegram. “In the period of such a brutal war, which has entered the sixth month, after eight years of war in the Donbass, but we will celebrate. In spite of everything. Because the Ukrainians cannot be destroyed. After all that our people have been through, after all we have learned over the centuries, the Ukrainians will never give up their independence, ”Zelensky said.