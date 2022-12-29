Home World Ukraine latest news. Lavrov rejects Zelensky’s peace plan
World

Ukraine latest news. Lavrov rejects Zelensky’s peace plan

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Lavrov rejects Zelensky’s peace plan

ServiceEuropa

Estonia: Russia is expelled from the UN Security Council. The Ukrainian president: these are terrible months, but we have not lost our humanity

Ukraine, Kherson still under Russian attack

  • Lavrov rejects Zelensky’s peace plan

    Russia will not use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “peace formula” as a basis for negotiations and believes that Kiev is not yet ready for real peace talks. This was stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by the agency Ria.
    Lavrov also said Kiev’s idea of ​​kicking Russia out of eastern Ukraine and Crimea with Western help was “an illusion.”

  • Zelensky, terrible months but we have not lost our humanity

    «We have not lost our humanity, even if we have gone through terrible months. And we won’t lose it, even if a difficult year awaits us. We will achieve victory. And we really have to do it together.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video speech.
    “Don’t forget to say thank you when you are helped. Please support those fighting for our country,” she added.

  • Estonia: Russia is expelled from the UN Security Council

    Estonia hopes for “the expulsion of Russia from the UN Security Council”, but is aware that “the chances of success of such an initiative are slim”. This was stated today by Estonian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Märt Volmer. Commenting on the similar request made by Ukraine this week, Volmer underlined that “Estonia is one of Ukraine’s main allies in the attempt to isolate Russia in the various organizations [internazionali], deprive it of decision-making power in matters of global interest and bring it to trial for the crimes it has committed. This is a good and right position. The discussion of Russia’s place at the United Nations belongs to the same category of issues, but it must be recognized that, on this point, international support for Ukraine’s request is, unfortunately, extremely limited. The diplomat pointed out that for this very reason it would be more desirable to focus on more effective means of pressure.

See also  Oil, how the EU ban on Russia changes world trade

You may also like

Military service resumed for one year Qiu Guozheng:...

Cambodia, fire in a casino: at least 10...

The U.S. Supreme Court upholds the Trump-era immigrant...

The most dangerous moment for the CCP?Xi Jinping’s...

After the optimization of cross-border policies, inbound demand...

Hong Kong cancels quarantine orders, vaccine permits and...

Looking back to 2022: Visualizing the course of...

The Taiwan People’s Party made five appeals for...

Cambodia, fire in a casino: at least 10...

Orderly release of outbound travel: the first batch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy