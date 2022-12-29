06:28

Estonia: Russia is expelled from the UN Security Council

Estonia hopes for “the expulsion of Russia from the UN Security Council”, but is aware that “the chances of success of such an initiative are slim”. This was stated today by Estonian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Märt Volmer. Commenting on the similar request made by Ukraine this week, Volmer underlined that “Estonia is one of Ukraine’s main allies in the attempt to isolate Russia in the various organizations [internazionali], deprive it of decision-making power in matters of global interest and bring it to trial for the crimes it has committed. This is a good and right position. The discussion of Russia’s place at the United Nations belongs to the same category of issues, but it must be recognized that, on this point, international support for Ukraine’s request is, unfortunately, extremely limited. The diplomat pointed out that for this very reason it would be more desirable to focus on more effective means of pressure.