Estonia: Russia is expelled from the UN Security Council. The Ukrainian president: these are terrible months, but we have not lost our humanity
Lavrov rejects Zelensky’s peace plan
Russia will not use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “peace formula” as a basis for negotiations and believes that Kiev is not yet ready for real peace talks. This was stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by the agency Ria.
Lavrov also said Kiev’s idea of kicking Russia out of eastern Ukraine and Crimea with Western help was “an illusion.”
Zelensky, terrible months but we have not lost our humanity
«We have not lost our humanity, even if we have gone through terrible months. And we won’t lose it, even if a difficult year awaits us. We will achieve victory. And we really have to do it together.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video speech.
“Don’t forget to say thank you when you are helped. Please support those fighting for our country,” she added.
Estonia: Russia is expelled from the UN Security Council
Estonia hopes for “the expulsion of Russia from the UN Security Council”, but is aware that “the chances of success of such an initiative are slim”. This was stated today by Estonian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Märt Volmer. Commenting on the similar request made by Ukraine this week, Volmer underlined that “Estonia is one of Ukraine’s main allies in the attempt to isolate Russia in the various organizations [internazionali], deprive it of decision-making power in matters of global interest and bring it to trial for the crimes it has committed. This is a good and right position. The discussion of Russia’s place at the United Nations belongs to the same category of issues, but it must be recognized that, on this point, international support for Ukraine’s request is, unfortunately, extremely limited. The diplomat pointed out that for this very reason it would be more desirable to focus on more effective means of pressure.