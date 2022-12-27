Again the Russian Foreign Minister: from the Pentagon assassination threats to Putin. Kiev is aiming for a peace summit at the UN at the end of February
Lavrov, from the Pentagon assassination threats to Putin
Statements released by “anonymous Pentagon officials” about a “decapitating attack” on the Kremlin point to a threat of attempted assassination of President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the agency Tass. “Some ‘anonymous officials’ of the Pentagon have actually voiced the threat of carrying out a ‘decapitating attack’ on the Kremlin, which is actually a threat of attempted assassination of the Russian president,” Lavrov said. “If such ideas are really pondered by someone, then this someone should think better about the possible consequences of such plans,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.
Lavrov: The West causes risks of armed confrontation between nuclear powers
“The political course of the West, which aims at the total repression of Russia, is extremely dangerous: it presents risks of a direct armed confrontation between nuclear powers”. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with the agency Tass. Lavrov stressed that Moscow has repeatedly stated that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it “must never be unleashed.” Instead, it is the West that – according to Lavrov – “with irresponsible speculation” claims “that Russia is presumably on the verge of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine”.
Kremlin: Russia has never followed conditions dictated by others
Russia «has never followed the conditions set by others. Just our common sense.” So Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting to the state news agency Ria Novosti the proposal of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The latter, in an interview withAssociated Press (read below), has declared that he aims to obtain a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations and with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator, more or less around the anniversary of the start of the war by Russia.