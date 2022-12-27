6:44

Lavrov, from the Pentagon assassination threats to Putin

Statements released by “anonymous Pentagon officials” about a “decapitating attack” on the Kremlin point to a threat of attempted assassination of President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the agency Tass. “Some ‘anonymous officials’ of the Pentagon have actually voiced the threat of carrying out a ‘decapitating attack’ on the Kremlin, which is actually a threat of attempted assassination of the Russian president,” Lavrov said. “If such ideas are really pondered by someone, then this someone should think better about the possible consequences of such plans,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.