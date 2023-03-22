The announcement from London of a supply of depleted uranium munitions to Kiev increases tension. No talks scheduled between Xi and Zelensky, while the White House accuses China of not being impartial
Moscow: bullets with depleted uranium will lead to global tragedy
The supply of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, “if the United Kingdom decides to do so”, will lead to a “global tragedy that will mainly affect Europe”. This was stated by the chairman of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. The Tax reports it. The Russian politician recalled how Washington used “similar projectiles in Yugoslavia and Iraq, which led to the contamination of the area, as well as a sharp increase in cancer among people”.
According to Volodin, “it is necessary to understand that the next step after the supply of depleted uranium ammunition could be the use of a dirty bomb by the Kiev regime. Or the use of tactical nuclear weapons.”
Volodin’s conclusion is that «Washington and its satellites» are «doing everything so that the “war against the last Ukrainian” becomes a “war against the last European”».
Kiev: 16 Russian drones shot down in the night
The Ukrainian armed forces have reportedly shot down 16 of the 21 Shahed drones used by the Russian armed forces in a raid overnight. Ukrainska Pravda reports it.
Moscow: Kiev naval drone attack on Sevastopol port repelled
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has announced it has repelled an attack by Ukrainian and Sevastopol naval drones on Crimea. This was reported by TASS quoting the governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev. «Three objects that tried to enter the bay were destroyed – he explained – our sailors fired on them with light weapons. There are no injuries.”