7:17

Moscow: bullets with depleted uranium will lead to global tragedy

The supply of depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, “if the United Kingdom decides to do so”, will lead to a “global tragedy that will mainly affect Europe”. This was stated by the chairman of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. The Tax reports it. The Russian politician recalled how Washington used “similar projectiles in Yugoslavia and Iraq, which led to the contamination of the area, as well as a sharp increase in cancer among people”.

According to Volodin, “it is necessary to understand that the next step after the supply of depleted uranium ammunition could be the use of a dirty bomb by the Kiev regime. Or the use of tactical nuclear weapons.”

Volodin’s conclusion is that «Washington and its satellites» are «doing everything so that the “war against the last Ukrainian” becomes a “war against the last European”».