Ukraine latest news. «Massive airstrike alarm in Zhytomyr, sirens in Kiev». Ok EU to the price cap

Ukraine latest news. «Massive airstrike alarm in Zhytomyr, sirens in Kiev». Ok EU to the price cap

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Belarus next Monday. The governor of Zhytomyr, in western Ukraine, has warned citizens of the threat of a “massive missile attack”. Sirens are also sounding in Kiev and Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. The city administration of the capital has asked residents to run to shelters

  • Minsk, Putin will be in Belarus next Monday

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Belarus, his ally in the Ukrainian conflict, next Monday, the Belarusian presidential press service announced. Putin will meet his counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the Independence Palace in Minsk during his “working visit to Belarus,” the press service said.

  • «Massive airstrike alarm in Zhytomyr, sirens in Kiev»

    The governor of Zhytomyr, in western Ukraine, has warned citizens of the threat of a “massive missile attack”. Sirens are also sounding in Kiev and Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. The city administration of the capital has asked residents to run to shelters. This is reported by the Ukrainian media.

  • USA, Russia will not dictate our military aid to Kiev

    The US “will not allow Russia’s comments to dictate the security assistance we provide to Ukraine”: Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in response to the Russian warning that the possible sending of US Patriot missiles to Kiev “will lead ‘ to unpredictable consequences”. “I find it ironic and very revealing that leaders of a country that has brutally attacked its neighbor … choose to use words like ‘provocative’ to describe defense systems aimed at saving lives and protecting civilians,” he added.

