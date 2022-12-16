7:18

USA, Russia will not dictate our military aid to Kiev

The US “will not allow Russia’s comments to dictate the security assistance we provide to Ukraine”: Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in response to the Russian warning that the possible sending of US Patriot missiles to Kiev “will lead ‘ to unpredictable consequences”. “I find it ironic and very revealing that leaders of a country that has brutally attacked its neighbor … choose to use words like ‘provocative’ to describe defense systems aimed at saving lives and protecting civilians,” he added.