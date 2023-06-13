Ukraine latest news. Mayor Kryvyi Rih, “the death toll has risen to 6”

10:43

Moscow: German Leopard and US Bradley tanks captured

The Russian army has captured US-made German Leopard and Bradley BMP tanks. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry which published a video on its Telegram channel with the “trophy”.

“Here he is, the vaunted Leopard of the Krauts. Glory to Russia!” says a Russian soldier standing a few meters away from the NATO equipment in the video.

The Defense Ministry said the video was shot by Russian servicemen heading towards Zaporizhzhia. “All captured vehicles are Western-made,” says Moscow, “some of the combat vehicles have running engines, which indicates that the battle was short-lived and the crews of combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fled ». Ria Novosti reports it.