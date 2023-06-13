Ukraine latest news. Mayor Kryvyi Rih, “the death toll has risen to 6”

Kakhovka dam collapse caused around 4 billion euros in damage to Ukraine’s water purification system and irrigation canals, Kyiv’s Agriculture Ministry said as quoted by local media
Lukashenko. “If attacked we would use nuclear weapons”
Belarus would have “no doubt” about using nuclear weapons if it were to be attacked. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko, underlining that it was he who pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. These weapons are expected to arrive next month. This was reported by the Belorussian agency Belta, taken over by the Russian ones.
The Ukrainian General Staff has announced that the army is successfully advancing in three areas at the same time: Bakhmut, Toretsk and Berdyansk. Seven settlements were liberated, reports RBC-Ukraine. In particular, the localities of Lobkovo, Levadne, Novodarovka (in the Zaporozhzhia region), and Neskuchnoe, Storozhevoe, Makarovka, Blagodatnoye (in the Donetsk region), said General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalyov, returned to Ukrainian control.
Moscow: German Leopard and US Bradley tanks captured
The Russian army has captured US-made German Leopard and Bradley BMP tanks. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry which published a video on its Telegram channel with the “trophy”.
“Here he is, the vaunted Leopard of the Krauts. Glory to Russia!” says a Russian soldier standing a few meters away from the NATO equipment in the video.
The Defense Ministry said the video was shot by Russian servicemen heading towards Zaporizhzhia. “All captured vehicles are Western-made,” says Moscow, “some of the combat vehicles have running engines, which indicates that the battle was short-lived and the crews of combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fled ». Ria Novosti reports it.