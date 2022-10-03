Home World Ukraine latest news. Mayor Melitopol, forced mobilization in the Russian army began
Ukraine latest news. Mayor Melitopol, forced mobilization in the Russian army began

Ukraine latest news. Mayor Melitopol, forced mobilization in the Russian army began

Ap-Pbs investigation: Russians smuggle Ukrainian wheat from occupied areas. Opec + ready to cut oil production. Lloyd Austin: Putin could use the atomic bomb, but so far no sign of a possible decision

SUBTITLES Zelensky to the Russians: As long as you don’t solve the problem with Putin you will be killed

  • Zelensky launches “What we stand for” campaign

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the population to join the media campaign “What We Are Fighting For”, asking citizens to tell the world what they are fighting for. «The Ukrainians know well what they are fighting for – wrote the Ukrainian head of state on Facebook, according to reports from Ukrinform -. For the people we love and for those who inspire us. Cities and villages, real places of power. The values ​​for which it is worth fighting against the enemy. The possibility of living in your own home and owning your own land. The possibility of building the future we want. For something that encourages us to do what seems impossible. Join the ‘#WhatWeAreFightingFor’ action and tell the world what’s important to you. ” Zelensky also invited everyone to share their stories with photos and videos of their favorite places in Ukraine on social media pages with the tag «Ukraine.ua» and to add the hashtag ‘#WhatWeAreFightingFor’ so that as many people as possible can see them.

  • Kuleba on a trip to Africa, aiming for support against aggression

    From 3 to 12 October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will make a trip to African countries for the first time in the history of Ukrainian diplomacy. Ukrinform reports this, quoting the press service of the Foreign Ministry. Kuleba will begin his tour with a visit to Senegal.
    “The key theme of the minister’s negotiations will be the consolidation of political support for Ukraine from the countries of the southern hemisphere against the backdrop of Russian aggression, in particular the latest attempt to annex Ukrainian territories,” he explained.

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. (Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

  • Mayor Melitopol, forced mobilization in the Russian army began

    Russian forces have begun the forced mobilization of the local population in the occupied district of Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhia region (south), just annexed to Russia after the farce referendums: the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, announced today. UNIAN. “Men are just starting to get picked up on the streets. We had a large number of cases over the weekend where (the Russians, ndr) they simply approach men of different ages, with different physical form and ask them to go to the commander’s office to be registered ».

