Zelensky launches “What we stand for” campaign

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the population to join the media campaign “What We Are Fighting For”, asking citizens to tell the world what they are fighting for. «The Ukrainians know well what they are fighting for – wrote the Ukrainian head of state on Facebook, according to reports from Ukrinform -. For the people we love and for those who inspire us. Cities and villages, real places of power. The values ​​for which it is worth fighting against the enemy. The possibility of living in your own home and owning your own land. The possibility of building the future we want. For something that encourages us to do what seems impossible. Join the ‘#WhatWeAreFightingFor’ action and tell the world what’s important to you. ” Zelensky also invited everyone to share their stories with photos and videos of their favorite places in Ukraine on social media pages with the tag «Ukraine.ua» and to add the hashtag ‘#WhatWeAreFightingFor’ so that as many people as possible can see them.