8:55

Media, Moscow bypasses EU oil embargo with ‘shadow fleet’

A “shadow fleet” of oil tankers with unknown owners is being formed globally “to serve the interests of Moscow”: Bloomberg news agency writes today. 240 ships have already been purchased to transport Russian oil, in view of the EU embargo which will come into force on December 5th. According to the agency, despite Western sanctions, September data on offshore oil shipments from Russia surpassed those of February. At the same time, deliveries to Europe have shrunk, while deliveries to Asia – as well as to unknown destinations – have increased considerably. The agency attributes this growth to the ‘shadow fleet’ of oil tankers Moscow is creating. “If you look at how many ships have been sold in the last six months to unknown buyers, it is clear that a fleet is forming,” said Christian Ingerslev, managing director of Maersk Tankers in Copenhagen, which operates a fleet of 170 ships. According to broker Braemar, 240 ships – 102 ‘Aframax’, 58 ‘Suezmax’ and 80 very large oil tankers – were purchased to support Russian oil exports to the Far East at four million barrels per day. And last year these tankers also transported Iranian and Venezuelan oil. Anoop Singh, head of research at Braemar, noted that the trade in tankers has experienced a surge “by undeclared entities based in countries such as Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Cyprus”. Furthermore, the agency writes that Russia is preparing to transfer cargoes from one tanker to another directly at sea in order to be able to use supertankers, i.e. tankers that are too large to enter the Baltic Sea ports and therefore need small ones. ‘shuttle tankers’ to be loaded. (