Russian bombs on Donetsk, two civilians killed yesterday
Two civilians died and nine others were injured following yesterday’s Russian bombing of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the governor of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. According to Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Klishchiivka and one in Torske. In addition, the bodies of four civilians killed by Russian troops during the occupation were found in the liberated villages of Dibrova and Ozerne.
Media, Moscow bypasses EU oil embargo with ‘shadow fleet’
A “shadow fleet” of oil tankers with unknown owners is being formed globally “to serve the interests of Moscow”: Bloomberg news agency writes today. 240 ships have already been purchased to transport Russian oil, in view of the EU embargo which will come into force on December 5th. According to the agency, despite Western sanctions, September data on offshore oil shipments from Russia surpassed those of February. At the same time, deliveries to Europe have shrunk, while deliveries to Asia – as well as to unknown destinations – have increased considerably. The agency attributes this growth to the ‘shadow fleet’ of oil tankers Moscow is creating. “If you look at how many ships have been sold in the last six months to unknown buyers, it is clear that a fleet is forming,” said Christian Ingerslev, managing director of Maersk Tankers in Copenhagen, which operates a fleet of 170 ships. According to broker Braemar, 240 ships – 102 ‘Aframax’, 58 ‘Suezmax’ and 80 very large oil tankers – were purchased to support Russian oil exports to the Far East at four million barrels per day. And last year these tankers also transported Iranian and Venezuelan oil. Anoop Singh, head of research at Braemar, noted that the trade in tankers has experienced a surge “by undeclared entities based in countries such as Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Cyprus”. Furthermore, the agency writes that Russia is preparing to transfer cargoes from one tanker to another directly at sea in order to be able to use supertankers, i.e. tankers that are too large to enter the Baltic Sea ports and therefore need small ones. ‘shuttle tankers’ to be loaded. (
Isw, Moscow wants to weaken Ukrainian counter-offensive
The Russians are trying to undermine the Ukrainians’ willingness to fight and force the government to commit additional resources to protect civilians and energy infrastructure instead of directing them into the counter-offensive to the east and south of the country. ‘American Institute for the Study of War (Isw). “The Russian campaign targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure is creating a humanitarian tragedy without significantly altering the situation on the battlefield, as power outages combined with winter weather and damage to homes will only increase the suffering of civilians” , the institute’s experts write. “The Russian justifications for these attacks are becoming less and less convincing”, concludes the report, defining “strange” the justification given yesterday by the Russian ambassador to the United Nations – Vasyl Nebenzia – according to which Russian drones hit civilian targets in Ukraine just because defensive fire forces them to change course.