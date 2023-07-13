Ukraine latest news. Medvedev, NATO summit approaches the Third World War. Zelensky: Absurd postponement of our membership. Draghi: EU accelerates political integration

14:49

NATO: Usa, Vilnius summit will greatly disappoint Putin

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the allies, meeting at their Vilnius summit, were discussing the “precise nature” of Ukraine’s path to membership. However, he has promised that the summit will demonstrate how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes of rifts within NATO will be dashed. “He was always let down,” Sullivan said. “Vilnius will disappoint him greatly.”

NATO members are now focused on Ukraine’s desire to join NATO. The Baltic states – including Lithuania, which is hosting the event – have been pushing for a strong show of support and a clear path towards Ukraine’s membership. The US and Germany resisted, and last week Biden said Ukraine was not ready to join. NATO members, he told CNN, must “meet all the requirements, from democratization to a whole host of other issues,” a nod to longstanding concerns over governance and corruption in Kiev. Furthermore, some fear that bringing Ukraine into NATO would serve more as a provocation to Russia than as a deterrent against aggression.

