Long distance question and answer between Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron on the mini-summit organized at the Elysée with the German chancellor and the Ukrainian president, defined as “inappropriate” by the premier. Zelensky, first in the European Parliament and then in the EU Council, is once again asking for fighter jets from Europe, which is once again divided on aid. On the sidelines of the Meloni-Zelensky summit, after the news that the bilateral on the agenda had been canceled. The premier reiterated her full support for Kiev