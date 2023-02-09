Long distance question and answer between Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron on the mini-summit organized at the Elysée with the German chancellor and the Ukrainian president, defined as “inappropriate” by the premier. Zelensky, first in the European Parliament and then in the EU Council, is once again asking for fighter jets from Europe, which is once again divided on aid. On the sidelines of the Meloni-Zelensky summit, after the news that the bilateral on the agenda had been canceled. The premier reiterated her full support for Kiev
-
Zelensky expected in Poland after visit to Brussels
After his visit to Brussels, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Poland where he is expected to meet the Polish head of state, Andrzej Duda. The visit has not been officially confirmed, but there is great confidentiality regarding the movements of the Ukrainian leader for security reasons.
-
Premier of Belgium, “impossible for us to hunt down Kiev”
Belgium “uses fighter jets a lot, we need them. We use them to protect NATO airspace in the Baltics and to protect our own airspace. It is not possible for us to give them” to Ukraine. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels.
-
Zelensky ends visit to Brussels, last stop at the Royal Palace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was received in the late afternoon at the Royal Palace in Brussels by King Philip and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the end of his visit to the capital. The Ukrainian head of state went to the residence of the Belgian royals after leaving the Europa Building, around 18:30, where the extraordinary European Council is underway.