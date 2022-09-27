Home World Ukraine latest news. Missiles on Zaporizhzhia, damage to infrastructure
Ukraine latest news. Missiles on Zaporizhzhia, damage to infrastructure

Ukraine latest news. Missiles on Zaporizhzhia, damage to infrastructure

Kiev Armed Forces: «The situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is tense. The Japanese car manufacturer Mazda decides to shut down the factories in Russia: it is impossible to regularly access supplies

Ukraine, destruction and mass graves in Izyum

  • Russians close occupied Kherson areas in and out

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reported in its morning update that the Russian occupation forces have “completely closed” the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine, both inbound and outbound. The Ukrainian government previously urged residents to evacuate the area given the ongoing counter-offensive. This was reported by the Kiev Independent.

  • Kiev armed forces, tension in Zaporizhzhya power plant

    “The situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is tense. The employees do not want to cooperate with the Russians and try to leave the territories temporarily occupied by the armed forces of Moscow. The occupied part of the Kherson region is completely closed on entry and exit ». The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes on Facebook in the usual 6 o’clock message on the military situation.

  • Zelensky, Donetsk region is our top priority

    In his traditional night speech, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is doing everything to curb Russian activity in Donetsk Oblast. “The continuous attempts of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region will certainly go down in the history of wars as one of the most cynical murders of its own soldiers,” said Zelensky.

See also  US and China "committed to cooperating to tackle climate change"

