19:14

Moldova, pro-Russians attempt to raid government headquarters, stopped by police

Moldovan police clashed with hundreds of protesters from the pro-Russian Sor party who were trying to raid the seat of government. Several people have been arrested. After the clashes, part of the procession headed for the town hall of Chisinau, the capital of Moladavia. Here the governor of the Orhei region, Dinu Turcanu, of the Sor party, addressed the crowd asking that the government help the population in the face of rising energy prices. The protest, with demonstrators arriving from all over the country, was organized by the People’s Movement, which brings together various organizations including the Sor party. The government accuses the movement, and in particular the SOR, of wanting to “destabilize” Moldova.

In mid-February, the pro-European president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, denounced a plot by Moscow to subvert the constitutional order, fanning the flames of protest over high bills. The plan also included sabotage, violent action and hostage-taking, with the intervention of militarily trained people from Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro, Sandu said. In this context, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned to hand over the leadership of the government to Dorin Recean, Sandu’s defense adviser and former interior minister.

Former Soviet republic of 2.5 million inhabitants, squeezed between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has for years been grappling with the internal problem of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian secessionist republic of Transnistria, where there are troops from Moscow. Tensions escalated further with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In June, Moldova was granted EU candidate country status together with Ukraine.

