Ukraine, latest news. Moscow, Aiea cannot visit Zaporizhzhia if Kiev does not stop raids. Today Zelensky, Ergodan and Guterres summit
Ukraine, latest news. Moscow, Aiea cannot visit Zaporizhzhia if Kiev does not stop raids. Today Zelensky, Ergodan and Guterres summit

Ukraine, latest news. Moscow, Aiea cannot visit Zaporizhzhia if Kiev does not stop raids. Today Zelensky, Ergodan and Guterres summit

“The IAEA delegation cannot visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant” until the Ukrainian side stops bombing the plant. ” This was stated by the Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Igor Vishnevetsky

  • Today in Lviv there is a summit between Zelensky, Ergodan and Guterres

    Today in Lviv in Ukraine the summit between Zelensky, Erdogan and Guterres

    “The IAEA delegation cannot visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant” until the Ukrainian side stops bombing the plant. ” This was stated by the Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Igor Vishnevetsky. Ria Novosti reports it. “It is necessary to stop the bombing by the Ukrainian side – he explained – no delegation can get there if bombings are in progress, it is dangerous”, he added.

  • Moscow, Kiev with bombs on Zaporizhzhia violates international treaties

    “By bombing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Kiev’s forces violate the basic principles of international treaties.” This is what Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry says. Tass reports it. “You can’t shoot nuclear plants, you can’t expose nuclear plants to artillery. It is extremely dangerous – he said – the Ukrainian side is well aware of it, but nevertheless it is engaged in this, in nuclear terrorism, and it is of great concern that it receives support “, he added, highlighting that all this” could end in disaster. “.

