Moscow, Kiev with bombs on Zaporizhzhia violates international treaties

“By bombing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Kiev’s forces violate the basic principles of international treaties.” This is what Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry says. Tass reports it. “You can’t shoot nuclear plants, you can’t expose nuclear plants to artillery. It is extremely dangerous – he said – the Ukrainian side is well aware of it, but nevertheless it is engaged in this, in nuclear terrorism, and it is of great concern that it receives support “, he added, highlighting that all this” could end in disaster. “.