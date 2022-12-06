The governor of Russia’s Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, announced today that a drone attacked an airport after Moscow yesterday accused Kiev of targeting two of its airbases with drones. The outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia were hit by Russian missiles overnight, according to Governor Starukh.
Moscow, Russian oil was and will remain in demand
“Russian oil was and will remain in demand. Supply chains will change but there is no tragedy in this”. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexander Novak . Ria Novosti reports it.
Zelensky celebrates armed forces day, proud of you
“Our armed forces protect our homeland, and this gives the strongest possible motivation. They fight for freedom, they defend the truth, and thus the future of Ukraine . We are proud of you and we admire you, thank you all.” This is the message posted on telegram by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the occasion of the national day of the Armed Forces.
Satellite images show damage to Dyagilevo base
Israel’s satellite imagery company ImageSat International shared images on Twitter that it said show “burn marks” and objects near a Tu-22M aircraft at the Russian base in Dyagilevo , in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow. The Guardian reports it.
The Dyagilevo base is one of two Russian bases hit by Ukrainian drones yesterday. “New images of the aftermath of today’s attack on Russia’s Dyagilevo air base (yesterday, ed): burn marks near a Tu-22M bomber,” reads the tweet accompanied by an image of the base taken last night. In the image, a black patch is clearly visible next to an aircraft that ImageSat calls “burn marks”.