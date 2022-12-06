Home World Ukraine latest news. Moscow: Kiev drone strike in Kursk region of Russia. Missiles on Zaporizhzhia
World

Ukraine latest news. Moscow: Kiev drone strike in Kursk region of Russia. Missiles on Zaporizhzhia

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Moscow: Kiev drone strike in Kursk region of Russia. Missiles on Zaporizhzhia

ServiceEuropa

The governor of Russia’s Kursk region, bordering Ukraine, announced today that a drone attacked an airport after Moscow yesterday accused Kiev of targeting two of its airbases with drones. The outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia were hit by Russian missiles overnight, according to Governor Starukh.

Reuters

  • Moscow, Russian oil was and will remain in demand

    “Russian oil was and will remain in demand. Supply chains will change but there is no tragedy in this”. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexander Novak . Ria Novosti reports it.

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak (Ansa)

  • Zelensky celebrates armed forces day, proud of you

    “Our armed forces protect our homeland, and this gives the strongest possible motivation. They fight for freedom, they defend the truth, and thus the future of Ukraine . We are proud of you and we admire you, thank you all.” This is the message posted on telegram by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the occasion of the national day of the Armed Forces.

  • Satellite images show damage to Dyagilevo base

    Israel’s satellite imagery company ImageSat International shared images on Twitter that it said show “burn marks” and objects near a Tu-22M aircraft at the Russian base in Dyagilevo , in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow. The Guardian reports it.

    The Dyagilevo base is one of two Russian bases hit by Ukrainian drones yesterday. “New images of the aftermath of today’s attack on Russia’s Dyagilevo air base (yesterday, ed): burn marks near a Tu-22M bomber,” reads the tweet accompanied by an image of the base taken last night. In the image, a black patch is clearly visible next to an aircraft that ImageSat calls “burn marks”.

    Saratov Air Base, Russia, December 4, 2022 (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

See also  The impossible resistance of the Snake Island: Ukraine celebrates the 13 soldiers who did not surrender to the Russians

You may also like

The US and the EU are preparing new...

Al Jazeera denounces Israel in The Hague over...

Deeply remember Comrade Jiang Zemin | Liu Zhenyuan:...

Midterm, Georgia the last act: Warnock ahead on...

Musk’s Neuralink under investigation for the deaths of...

Indonesia, magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Bali and Java

Pepsi plans hundreds of layoffs in the US

In Indonesia, extramarital sex is a crime

Indonesia, sex outside marriage is a crime

Shocking Crimes Exposed Jiang Zemin Named China’s Number...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy