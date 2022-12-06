9:46

Satellite images show damage to Dyagilevo base





Israel’s satellite imagery company ImageSat International shared images on Twitter that it said show “burn marks” and objects near a Tu-22M aircraft at the Russian base in Dyagilevo , in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow. The Guardian reports it.

The Dyagilevo base is one of two Russian bases hit by Ukrainian drones yesterday. “New images of the aftermath of today’s attack on Russia’s Dyagilevo air base (yesterday, ed): burn marks near a Tu-22M bomber,” reads the tweet accompanied by an image of the base taken last night. In the image, a black patch is clearly visible next to an aircraft that ImageSat calls “burn marks”.