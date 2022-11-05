8:13

“Cease the fire”, Rome ready to welcome the procession of peace

Cease the fire, multilateral negotiations immediately and nuclear disarmament at the center of the peace demonstration promoted by the ‘Europe for Peace’ coalition which will take place today in Rome. Tens of thousands of people waited. The meeting of the participants is scheduled for 12.00 in Piazza della Repubblica, with the subsequent departure of the procession for Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano where from about 2.30 pm the diffusion of the contents and requests specified in the Convocation Platform will begin from the stage. “Italy, the European Union, the United Nations must take responsibility for the negotiations to stop the escalation and reach an immediate ceasefire” because it is necessary “to urgently convene an International Peace Conference, to restore respect for the international law, to ensure mutual security and commit all states to eliminate nuclear weapons, reduce military spending in favor of investments to combat poverty and funding for the unarmed economy, for the ecological transition, for decent work ” .

Concepts also taken from the letter to “those who are marching for peace” addressed by Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi (president of the CEI) to the promoters of the initiative and which will be read from the stage immediately after the Convocation Platform. The speeches of the representatives of the sponsoring organizations will begin around 3 pm, interspersed with thematic testimonies to underline the urgency of peace and disarmament paths starting from nonviolent and victim protection policies. In particular, video messages from Katrin (Katya) Cheshire (activist of the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement) and Alexander Belik (Coordinator of the Movement of Russian Conscience Objectors) will be hosted. Lisa Clark of the Disarmament Peace Network will read a message from Hiroshima’s hibakusha (survivor) Setsuko Thurlow (who gave the acceptance speech of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) recalling the need for nuclear disarmament, while the victim of unexploded device Nicolas Marzolino (young councilor of the National Association of Civil War Victims) will highlight the long-term devastating impact of wars and weapons.