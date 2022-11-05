There is still hostility on the ground between Russia and Ukraine, while attempts at diplomatic resolution of the conflict continue. The pro-Russians accuse Kiev of having launched four Himars on Svatovo, in Lugansk, while the Ukrainian minister Kuleba announces new air defense systems within the year. Meanwhile, Thailand is a candidate to host the peace talks
-
Russian missiles over Zaporizhzhia region in the night
Russian forces last night hit the Vilniansk district, in the Zaporizhzhia region, in southern Ukraine, with S-300 missiles: the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reported on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “After midnight, the enemy attacked the Vilniansk district with S-300 missiles,” wrote Starukh, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported, but that the buildings of three companies and some cars were damaged.
-
“Cease the fire”, Rome ready to welcome the procession of peace
Cease the fire, multilateral negotiations immediately and nuclear disarmament at the center of the peace demonstration promoted by the ‘Europe for Peace’ coalition which will take place today in Rome. Tens of thousands of people waited. The meeting of the participants is scheduled for 12.00 in Piazza della Repubblica, with the subsequent departure of the procession for Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano where from about 2.30 pm the diffusion of the contents and requests specified in the Convocation Platform will begin from the stage. “Italy, the European Union, the United Nations must take responsibility for the negotiations to stop the escalation and reach an immediate ceasefire” because it is necessary “to urgently convene an International Peace Conference, to restore respect for the international law, to ensure mutual security and commit all states to eliminate nuclear weapons, reduce military spending in favor of investments to combat poverty and funding for the unarmed economy, for the ecological transition, for decent work ” .
Concepts also taken from the letter to “those who are marching for peace” addressed by Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi (president of the CEI) to the promoters of the initiative and which will be read from the stage immediately after the Convocation Platform. The speeches of the representatives of the sponsoring organizations will begin around 3 pm, interspersed with thematic testimonies to underline the urgency of peace and disarmament paths starting from nonviolent and victim protection policies. In particular, video messages from Katrin (Katya) Cheshire (activist of the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement) and Alexander Belik (Coordinator of the Movement of Russian Conscience Objectors) will be hosted. Lisa Clark of the Disarmament Peace Network will read a message from Hiroshima’s hibakusha (survivor) Setsuko Thurlow (who gave the acceptance speech of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) recalling the need for nuclear disarmament, while the victim of unexploded device Nicolas Marzolino (young councilor of the National Association of Civil War Victims) will highlight the long-term devastating impact of wars and weapons.
-
Putin creates the conditions for secret mobilization
The so-called “partial mobilization” ordered by Vladimir Putin has not produced sufficient forces for the war in Ukraine, despite his claims to the contrary, and the Russian president is probably creating the conditions for a continuous “secret” mobilization in the country: he reports it in his today’s report on Ukraine by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The institute writes in particular that the statement made yesterday by Putin, according to which Russia has exceeded the target of mobilizing 300,000 men, is not compatible with his decree – also of yesterday – which allows to enlist in the army also the convicted of “serious” crimes. Furthermore, the authorization for the conscription of the detainees could also indicate that Putin is trying to prevent the social tensions related to the call to arms of the reservists.