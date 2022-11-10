Putin will not be at the G20 in Bali. More than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the invasion of Ukraine, said the US Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, adding that the losses are probably of the same order on the Ukrainian side.
-
USA, 100 thousand Russian soldiers killed or wounded
More than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the invasion of Ukraine, said the US Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, adding that the losses are probably of the same order on the Ukrainian side.
-
Nbc, no one can win war for Western officials
Some US and Western officials think neither side can win the war between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by the NBC – quoted by ‘The Kyiv independence’ – about what was said by some officials close to the issue who hope that a slowdown in the fighting this winter could be an opportunity for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
-
G20: Moscow confirms, Putin will not be in Bali
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders summit in Indonesia next week, Moscow’s embassy in Jakarta confirmed.