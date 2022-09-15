7:27

Missiles hit Zelensky city dam, evacuated residents

Part of the residents of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky in southern Ukraine, was evacuated after the Inhulets River flooded the streets following the Russian dam attack yesterday afternoon. Eight cruise missiles were fired at the facility. “Russia has committed another terrorist act. They hit a very large hydrotechnical facility, the attempt is to wash away a part of our city. We are monitoring the situation, but the water level has risen, ”said the head of the military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, quoted by Ukrinform.