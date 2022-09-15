The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov: “Big Russian cities could be hit and this would mean direct US involvement.” Car accident for the Ukrainian president: he is not seriously injured
Missiles hit Zelensky city dam, evacuated residents
Part of the residents of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky in southern Ukraine, was evacuated after the Inhulets River flooded the streets following the Russian dam attack yesterday afternoon. Eight cruise missiles were fired at the facility. “Russia has committed another terrorist act. They hit a very large hydrotechnical facility, the attempt is to wash away a part of our city. We are monitoring the situation, but the water level has risen, ”said the head of the military administration Oleksandr Vilkul, quoted by Ukrinform.
Blinken to Draghi, resist Russian attempts to divide us
In his phone call with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked him “for his exemplary leadership during one of the most difficult periods in recent history and for Italy’s strong support for Ukraine”, and ” stressed the importance of maintaining solidarity and resilience in the face of Russian efforts to use energy and other means to divide the countries that support Ukraine ”. This was announced by the US State Department.
Moscow warns the US: “If you give long-range missiles to Kiev you are at war”
“If Kiev gets” the long-range missiles it has requested from the United States, “large Russian cities could be hit and this would mean direct US involvement in a military confrontation with Russia.” The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, told the Sputnik agency.