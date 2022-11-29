USA: ok to sell 80 precision missiles to Finland. Zelensky, in 7 days Russia bombed Kherson 258 times
Moscow transfers many missile systems to Belarus
Russia has transferred a large convoy of military equipment to Belarus, including at least 15 Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems and 10 engineering vehicles. This was reported by the Belarusian Hajun, a group that monitors the movement of Russian weapons.
According to the report, according to the Kyiv Independent«this is not the last military convoy with a cargo of this type».
On November 27, the Ukrainian General Staff said that Russia is preparing to redeploy several units from Belarus to the occupied territories of Ukraine. Up to 12,000 mobilized Russian recruits are stationed in Belarus, the Ukrainian Army’s National Resistance Center reported Nov. 25.
USA: ok to sell 80 precision missiles to Finland
The US state department has approved the sale of more than 80 precision missiles to Finland for a total of 232 million dollars, as the traditionally non-aligned Nordic country prepares to join NATO following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now it’s up to Congress to authorize the supply, which includes 40 AIM 9X Block II infrared-guided air-to-air tactical missiles, known as “Sidewinders”, and 48 AGM-154 JSOW (“Joint standoff weapon”) precision gliding bombs, both manufactured by Raytheon.
Zelensky, in 7 days Russia bombed Kherson 258 times
Over the past week, the Russian army has fired bombs and missiles “258 times against 30 settlements in the Kherson region”. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a video evening address to the nation, reports Ukrinform. “Every day the occupiers shelled Kherson and a number of communities across the region. In just one week, the enemy fired 258 times at 30 settlements of the Kherson region. The Russian military also damaged the pumping station that supplied Mykolaiv with water,” Zelensky said. “This is not a war – they have gone beyond that. They are capable of nothing but destruction. That’s all they leave behind. And what they are doing now against Ukraine is their attempt to take revenge. Take revenge for the fact that the Ukrainians defended themselves. Ukraine will never be a place of destruction. Ukraine will never accept orders from these Moscow comrades,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine will do everything to restore every structure, every house, every business destroyed by the occupiers.