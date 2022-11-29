06:48

Zelensky, in 7 days Russia bombed Kherson 258 times

Over the past week, the Russian army has fired bombs and missiles “258 times against 30 settlements in the Kherson region”. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a video evening address to the nation, reports Ukrinform. “Every day the occupiers shelled Kherson and a number of communities across the region. In just one week, the enemy fired 258 times at 30 settlements of the Kherson region. The Russian military also damaged the pumping station that supplied Mykolaiv with water,” Zelensky said. “This is not a war – they have gone beyond that. They are capable of nothing but destruction. That’s all they leave behind. And what they are doing now against Ukraine is their attempt to take revenge. Take revenge for the fact that the Ukrainians defended themselves. Ukraine will never be a place of destruction. Ukraine will never accept orders from these Moscow comrades,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine will do everything to restore every structure, every house, every business destroyed by the occupiers.