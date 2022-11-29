Home World Ukraine latest news. Moscow transfers many missile systems to Belarus
World

Ukraine latest news. Moscow transfers many missile systems to Belarus

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Moscow transfers many missile systems to Belarus

ServiceEuropa

USA: ok to sell 80 precision missiles to Finland. Zelensky, in 7 days Russia bombed Kherson 258 times

Ukraine, the bridge over the Dnipro destroyed by the Russians

  • Moscow transfers many missile systems to Belarus

    Russia has transferred a large convoy of military equipment to Belarus, including at least 15 Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems and 10 engineering vehicles. This was reported by the Belarusian Hajun, a group that monitors the movement of Russian weapons.
    According to the report, according to the Kyiv Independent«this is not the last military convoy with a cargo of this type».
    On November 27, the Ukrainian General Staff said that Russia is preparing to redeploy several units from Belarus to the occupied territories of Ukraine. Up to 12,000 mobilized Russian recruits are stationed in Belarus, the Ukrainian Army’s National Resistance Center reported Nov. 25.

  • USA: ok to sell 80 precision missiles to Finland

    The US state department has approved the sale of more than 80 precision missiles to Finland for a total of 232 million dollars, as the traditionally non-aligned Nordic country prepares to join NATO following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now it’s up to Congress to authorize the supply, which includes 40 AIM 9X Block II infrared-guided air-to-air tactical missiles, known as “Sidewinders”, and 48 AGM-154 JSOW (“Joint standoff weapon”) precision gliding bombs, both manufactured by Raytheon.

  • Zelensky, in 7 days Russia bombed Kherson 258 times

    Over the past week, the Russian army has fired bombs and missiles “258 times against 30 settlements in the Kherson region”. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a video evening address to the nation, reports Ukrinform. “Every day the occupiers shelled Kherson and a number of communities across the region. In just one week, the enemy fired 258 times at 30 settlements of the Kherson region. The Russian military also damaged the pumping station that supplied Mykolaiv with water,” Zelensky said. “This is not a war – they have gone beyond that. They are capable of nothing but destruction. That’s all they leave behind. And what they are doing now against Ukraine is their attempt to take revenge. Take revenge for the fact that the Ukrainians defended themselves. Ukraine will never be a place of destruction. Ukraine will never accept orders from these Moscow comrades,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine will do everything to restore every structure, every house, every business destroyed by the occupiers.

See also  ECB, monetary policy ignores the rise in inflation

You may also like

The Fed’s “Three Hands”: Still need to raise...

Russian oil embargo close, that’s why the price...

Daily Report: Desi coach whispers big things about...

ŷó˻򽫼Ӿ ŷ޹ҵ-ʱƾ-

With the Ukrainian workers who repair the plants:...

After the Itaewon accident alley was reopened, the...

General Giovanni Iannucci: “The new NATO frontier is...

The world’s largest active volcano began to erupt...

Protests outside the CCP embassies and consulates in...

Aggressive Fed rate hikes could be ‘catastrophic’ for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy