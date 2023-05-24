Ukraine latest news. Moscow: Ukrainian attack with drones on ships in the Black Sea foiled. Kiev, after Belgorod new actions in 3 other Russian regions

15:26

The “partisan” Ponomarev: “7 villages under our control in Belgorod”





“Seven villages are under our control… which stretches across 40km of Russian territory.” Reached by the Washington Post, former Russian deputy Ilya Ponomarev responds with an audio message to questions about Monday’s incursion into the Russian oblast of Belgorod, claimed by the Free Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, who oppose the regime by Vladimir Putin. Ponomarev, who is one of the founders of the Free Russia Legion, says the attack mainly came from the Kozinka border post between Ukraine and Russia, in the Grayvoron district of Belgorod oblast. But there were also attacks, he added, against Russia’s Bryansk region near Belarus and elsewhere further south. In addition, he claims, a drone attack was conducted on buildings of the Interior Ministry and FSB services in the city of Belgorod. The Washington Post is unable to verify Ponomarev’s information, as well as that of Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod, who yesterday reported that Russian forces were “cleansing the area” of “Ukrainian saboteurs”. Yesterday evening the Free Russia Legion claimed to be still in Russian territory.