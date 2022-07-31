8:43

Russia recruits even inexperienced volunteers in exchange for money

From Murmansk in the Arctic Circle to Perm in the Urals and Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East, Moscow is appealing to the patriotism of the Russians to go and fight in Ukraine for monetary compensation. Adequate military experience is not always required.

This was reported by Rzeczpospolita who explains how it seems to focus on the poorest and most isolated regions, taking advantage of the temptation to earn money quickly. Analysts estimate that in this way over 30 thousand volunteers will be mobilized to reconstitute the Russian ranks decimated by the five months of war.