Ukraine latest news. Night attacks with drones in the Crimea. IAEA: Situation in Zaporizhzhya dangerous

NATO wants to open a representative office in Japan





The Nato plans to open a representative office in Japan – what would be the first office in Asia – to facilitate increasingly frequent consultations in the region. This is what the Nikkei newspaper reports, quoting officials from the Tokyo government and the Atlantic Pact. The venue will allow for discussions with NATO’s security partners, including South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, reports the Nikkei, in light of what Washington calls “new geopolitical challenges” posed by China and Russia.

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu Lungescu said the Atlantic Alliance has a close partnership with the Japanwhich continues to grow, and that cooperation encompasses a wide range of areas, including cyber defence, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, non-proliferation, science and technology.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenbergvisited Japan in January, and in a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to strengthen ties, citing the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine and the growing rise of China.