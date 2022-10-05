Home World Ukraine latest news. Nuclear risk: EU sends 5 million iodine pills to Kiev
World

Ukraine latest news. Nuclear risk: EU sends 5 million iodine pills to Kiev

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Nuclear risk: EU sends 5 million iodine pills to Kiev

The EU delivers 5 million potassium iodide tablets to Kiev

The European Commission has delivered to Ukraine five million tablets of potassium iodide – a stable iodine salt that can help reduce or block the thyroid’s uptake of radioactive iodine – for people living near nuclear power plants in the Country: this was announced by the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, in an interview with the German media group RND. Unian reports it.

“We have already learned during the coronavirus pandemic that we cannot react only in the event of a crisis, and therefore now we are trying to predict future crises – said Lenarcic -. And, I must say, our prediction was successful, because even before the war we were preparing for chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear emergencies. We have now been able to deliver five million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine for nuclear power plant residents. ‘

At the end of August, the European Commission announced that it would donate 5.5 million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine “as a preventive safety measure against radiation and to increase the level of protection around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”.

The doses already delivered come from RescEu’s emergency reserves, while another 500,000 doses have been offered by Austria.

TO KNOW MORE/ Putin, the denied defeat and the atomic risk

See also  The patriarch of Kiev: "Kirill is a politician in religious clothes, Putin must retire"

You may also like

Russia-Ukraine war, today’s news 5 October: torture chamber...

Five missiles launched by South Korea and the...

Russia, Kadyrov and Prigozhin: the strange couple plotting...

EU finance ministers disagree on joint bond issue,...

Alessia Piperno, arrested in Iran. Brother David: “she...

Use: Angelina Jolie clash – Brad Pitt: “He...

The latest battle situation: Ukrainian army Liman succeeded...

US media: Libyan government of national unity and...

Musk’s proposal for the Russia-Ukraine peace plan sparked...

Trump appeals to the Supreme Court for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy