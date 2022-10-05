7:07

The EU delivers 5 million potassium iodide tablets to Kiev

The European Commission has delivered to Ukraine five million tablets of potassium iodide – a stable iodine salt that can help reduce or block the thyroid’s uptake of radioactive iodine – for people living near nuclear power plants in the Country: this was announced by the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, in an interview with the German media group RND. Unian reports it.

“We have already learned during the coronavirus pandemic that we cannot react only in the event of a crisis, and therefore now we are trying to predict future crises – said Lenarcic -. And, I must say, our prediction was successful, because even before the war we were preparing for chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear emergencies. We have now been able to deliver five million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine for nuclear power plant residents. ‘

At the end of August, the European Commission announced that it would donate 5.5 million potassium iodide tablets to Ukraine “as a preventive safety measure against radiation and to increase the level of protection around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”.

The doses already delivered come from RescEu’s emergency reserves, while another 500,000 doses have been offered by Austria.

