Russian attacks repelled near 13 settlements

Ukrainian forces yesterday repelled Russian attacks near 13 settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Facebook. Kiev, as Ukrinform reports. “Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repulsed the attacks of the Russian occupiers near Ploshchanka, Nevske and Bilohorivka, Lugansk region and near Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Nevelske, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region,” reads the army’s daily report. Also yesterday, Russian troops launched five missile strikes and about 20 airstrikes on the country, and made heavy use of multiple launch missile systems (MLRS). Russian missiles hit settlements such as Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region and Komyshuvakha, Hryhorivske and Yulivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

