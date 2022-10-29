Russian bombings hit Nikopol, a city in eastern Ukraine that is located opposite the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight. The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoli Antonov, urges the United States to withdraw nuclear warheads deployed in foreign countries. The chief of the Kiev military reported that the Russians increase the men but do not advance.
Kiev military chief, Russians increase men but do not advance
Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny had a conversation with his American counterpart Mark Milley. The chief of the military of Kiev explained via his Telegram page that the Russians “despite the absolute advantage of fire, an increase in the number of troops and, consequently, attacks are not having success on the battlefield. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. Therefore “thanks to the courage and professionalism of the Ukrainian soldiers and officers, the lines remain unchanged and the defensive operation is proceeding successfully according to plan”.
Russian Ambassador to Washington: Withdraw nuclear warheads abroad
The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoli Antonov, urges the United States to withdraw nuclear warheads deployed in foreign countries. “At this time of heightened tensions and risks, nuclear countries have a particular responsibility to prevent escalation. For this reason, I am asking Washington to bring back all the nuclear warheads deployed abroad in the national territory, to eliminate the infrastructures abroad in which they are stored and maintained, and to renounce the practice of simulations of their use with the forces of countries. non-nuclear within the framework of NATO missions (such as the Steadfast Noon exercise underway these days) that goes against the basic principles of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, ”said Antonov. The United States is accelerating its plans to deploy B61-12 nuclear bombs in Europe, “a short flight from the Russian border,” the diplomat denounced. “Our tactical nuclear weapons are instead located in centralized sites in Russia and are not a threat to the United States,” he said.
Three civilians killed in attacks in Donetsk
Russian troops attacked the region of Donetsk, killing three civilians and wounding eight others yesterday. This was reported by the governor of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, as reported by the Kiev Independent. According to Kyrylenko, Russian troops killed two people in Kurdiumivka and one in Pivnichne. “At the moment it is impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha,” Kyrylenko added.