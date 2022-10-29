8:09

Russian Ambassador to Washington: Withdraw nuclear warheads abroad





The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoli Antonov, urges the United States to withdraw nuclear warheads deployed in foreign countries. “At this time of heightened tensions and risks, nuclear countries have a particular responsibility to prevent escalation. For this reason, I am asking Washington to bring back all the nuclear warheads deployed abroad in the national territory, to eliminate the infrastructures abroad in which they are stored and maintained, and to renounce the practice of simulations of their use with the forces of countries. non-nuclear within the framework of NATO missions (such as the Steadfast Noon exercise underway these days) that goes against the basic principles of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, ”said Antonov. The United States is accelerating its plans to deploy B61-12 nuclear bombs in Europe, “a short flight from the Russian border,” the diplomat denounced. “Our tactical nuclear weapons are instead located in centralized sites in Russia and are not a threat to the United States,” he said.