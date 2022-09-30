The Russian mission to the UN condemns Guterres’ words on the referendums. Russian oligarch Deripaska indicted for violating sanctions
-
Vote in the UN Security Council against Moscow ‘referendum’
The UN Security Council will vote today (Friday) on a resolution condemning the “referendum” of annexation of several Ukrainian regions by Russia, a text that has no possibility of being adopted due to Moscow’s veto right. The meeting will take place at 3 pm (8 pm in Italy), before another scheduled discussion on the leaks discovered on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. This was announced by the French Presidency of the Council.
-
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin: it is impossible for now to know the author of the damage to Nord Stream
US Secretary of Defense and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said it was still too early to know who may have been the perpetrator of the damage to the Nord Stream pipeline. “On the damage to the pipeline, I think there is currently a lot of speculation. But frankly, until a full investigation is completed, no one will be able to determine for sure what happened, ”Austin said at a news conference in Hawaii.
Austin added that he had discussed the incident with his Danish counterpart on Wednesday, ‘who pointed out to me that it will be several days before we are able to form a suitable team to investigate the damage sites and really try to determine the best. possible way what happened “.
“Until we have further information, or we are unable to do further analysis, we will not speculate on who may have been responsible.”
-
Russia’s mission to the UN condemns Guterres’ words on the referendum
The permanent mission of Russia to the United Nations has condemned the words of the Secretary General of the organization Antonio Guterres on the referendums in the self-proclaimed republics of Donestk and Luhank and in the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, calling them a “single” interpretation of the UN Charter. Ria Novosti reports it. The UN Secretary General had said that referendums “cannot be accepted” and the annexation of regions to Russia “is not in accordance with international law”.
According to Russia, article 97 defines the Secretary General as the ‘Chief Administrative Officer’ of the Organization, therefore “the administrative functions do not give the Secretary General the right to make political declarations on behalf of the UN as a whole”. “We regret that the Secretary General has decided to play a role in influencing the position of the member states of the United Nations in view of the expected start by Western countries of the discussion on the issue of referendums in the General Assembly”, he wrote on twitter Dmitry Polyansky, first deputy representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations.