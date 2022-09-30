6:55

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin: it is impossible for now to know the author of the damage to Nord Stream

US Secretary of Defense and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said it was still too early to know who may have been the perpetrator of the damage to the Nord Stream pipeline. “On the damage to the pipeline, I think there is currently a lot of speculation. But frankly, until a full investigation is completed, no one will be able to determine for sure what happened, ”Austin said at a news conference in Hawaii.

Austin added that he had discussed the incident with his Danish counterpart on Wednesday, ‘who pointed out to me that it will be several days before we are able to form a suitable team to investigate the damage sites and really try to determine the best. possible way what happened “.

“Until we have further information, or we are unable to do further analysis, we will not speculate on who may have been responsible.”