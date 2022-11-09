7:09

Zelensky, fighting intensity no less than early autumn





The Ukrainian Armed Forces are consolidating in the Kherson and Donetsk regions and are gradually liberating Ukrainian cities – the intensity of the fighting is no less than at the beginning of autumn. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stando a Ukrainska Pravda.

“In the information space, there is a certain decrease in the number of news from the front, there are fewer messages than, for example, at the beginning of autumn. But this does not mean that the intensity of the battles is less ”. According to Zelensky, the situation is difficult on the whole front. Location battles continue in some areas, especially in the Donetsk region.