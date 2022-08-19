12:06

Russia: Stars Coffee opens in Moscow, replaces Starbucks





Stars Coffee, a Russian chain that replaced the American coffee giant Starbucks that left Russia due to the Ukrainian conflict, today opened its first restaurant in Moscow with the slogan “Bucks is gone, the stars are left”. “Why Stars? Because the new brand brings together the stars of gastronomy ”, explain in a statement the Russian rapper Timati and the restaurateur Anton Pinski who acquired 130 Starbucks restaurants in Russia at the end of July.

The logo has been replaced by brown with the traditional colors of the American chain – green and white – and the little mermaid has been replaced by a girl wearing the “kokochnik”, the traditional Russian headdress. The syrups for the coffee will now be locally produced, while the menu of dishes and desserts will be completely redesigned by the new chefs to offer “better than ever” quality, assures Stars Coffee in a press release.

Unlike the “Russian McDonald” launched in June with great fanfare, Stars Coffee did not carry out a major advertising campaign for the opening of its first restaurant on Novy Arbat street, in the center of the Russian capital. All of the chain’s restaurants are expected to open in Russia by the end of September, according to the owners. About 80 percent of the roughly 2,000 employees who worked for Starbucks agreed to stay with the new chain, they add. Starbuckswhich had temporarily closed the 130 factories bearing his name in Russia after the Russian offensive in Ukraine began on February 24, announced in late May that it had made the decision to leave the country permanently.