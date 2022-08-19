Home World Ukraine latest news. President of Indonesia: «Xi and Putin at the G20 in Bali». Fear of Zaporizhzhia
World

Ukraine latest news. President of Indonesia: «Xi and Putin at the G20 in Bali». Fear of Zaporizhzhia

by admin
Ukraine latest news. President of Indonesia: «Xi and Putin at the G20 in Bali». Fear of Zaporizhzhia

Russia: Stars Coffee opens in Moscow, replaces Starbucks

Stars Coffee, a Russian chain that replaced the American coffee giant Starbucks that left Russia due to the Ukrainian conflict, today opened its first restaurant in Moscow with the slogan “Bucks is gone, the stars are left”. “Why Stars? Because the new brand brings together the stars of gastronomy ”, explain in a statement the Russian rapper Timati and the restaurateur Anton Pinski who acquired 130 Starbucks restaurants in Russia at the end of July.

The logo has been replaced by brown with the traditional colors of the American chain – green and white – and the little mermaid has been replaced by a girl wearing the “kokochnik”, the traditional Russian headdress. The syrups for the coffee will now be locally produced, while the menu of dishes and desserts will be completely redesigned by the new chefs to offer “better than ever” quality, assures Stars Coffee in a press release.

Unlike the “Russian McDonald” launched in June with great fanfare, Stars Coffee did not carry out a major advertising campaign for the opening of its first restaurant on Novy Arbat street, in the center of the Russian capital. All of the chain’s restaurants are expected to open in Russia by the end of September, according to the owners. About 80 percent of the roughly 2,000 employees who worked for Starbucks agreed to stay with the new chain, they add. Starbuckswhich had temporarily closed the 130 factories bearing his name in Russia after the Russian offensive in Ukraine began on February 24, announced in late May that it had made the decision to leave the country permanently.

See also  Cold shower for China and the 59 companies on Joe Biden's black list

(NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)

You may also like

The Presidential Office of South Korea urges the...

Reporter’s Notes: Japan’s new crown epidemic has made...

There are 35,000 monkeypox cases in the world:...

London, a granddaughter of the queen works as...

Soaring food prices lead to changing consumption habits,...

Miss Universe opens to mothers and married women....

The 3rd Silk Road International Cooperation Summit Forum...

The continuous mutation of the new crown Omicron...

Lan went to China to mention the “1992...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Industry Trends Inner Mongolia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy