Home World Ukraine latest news. Putin-Xi Summit: «Collaboration between Powers», but China is cold on military aid
World

Ukraine latest news. Putin-Xi Summit: «Collaboration between Powers», but China is cold on military aid

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Putin-Xi Summit: «Collaboration between Powers», but China is cold on military aid

Kiev, over 330 attacks on Russians in the south in 24 hours

Ukrainian forces have launched nine air strikes and over 330 rocket and artillery attacks against Russian positions in the south of the country in the past 24 hours, the Southern Operations Command of the Kiev army reported, Ukrinform reported.

“The Ukrainian planes carried out nine attacks and the missile and artillery units carried out more than 330 attacks that targeted the areas with the greatest concentration of enemy men, weapons and equipment”, explained the Command, stating that they were hit. “Ammunition depots in the Beryslav district, the Kakhovka bridge, five river crossings near Darivka, Sadove and Nova Kakhovka”.

Also according to the Command, the Russian forces lost 71 soldiers, as well as five tanks, 14 other armored vehicles, a Grad multiple-launch missile system, a Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar system, a piece of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery, a Shilka anti-aircraft system, two Msta-B howitzers and two 120 mm mortars.

See also  Putin: Ukraine's grain shipment problem is not fully resolved but progress has been made

You may also like

The 2022 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Roundtable on Modern...

Bunda Asia: Strong inflation rises, interest rate hike...

Attended the SCO Summit for the first time,...

Gunma County Konjac Powder Detected Trace Levels of...

French national air traffic controllers will strike on...

2022 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Roundtable on Modern Agriculture...

Xi Jinping Attends the Sixth Meeting of the...

What kind of king would Charles be? |...

12 new cases of asymptomatic infections in Zhejiang...

Σ ˾빤ɳЭ ˴չĳ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy