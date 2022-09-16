7:11

Kiev, over 330 attacks on Russians in the south in 24 hours

Ukrainian forces have launched nine air strikes and over 330 rocket and artillery attacks against Russian positions in the south of the country in the past 24 hours, the Southern Operations Command of the Kiev army reported, Ukrinform reported.

“The Ukrainian planes carried out nine attacks and the missile and artillery units carried out more than 330 attacks that targeted the areas with the greatest concentration of enemy men, weapons and equipment”, explained the Command, stating that they were hit. “Ammunition depots in the Beryslav district, the Kakhovka bridge, five river crossings near Darivka, Sadove and Nova Kakhovka”.

Also according to the Command, the Russian forces lost 71 soldiers, as well as five tanks, 14 other armored vehicles, a Grad multiple-launch missile system, a Nona-S self-propelled artillery and mortar system, a piece of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery, a Shilka anti-aircraft system, two Msta-B howitzers and two 120 mm mortars.