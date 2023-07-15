Home » Ukraine, latest news. Russia-China, soon joint exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan. Nyt, in two weeks counteroffensive Kiev lost 20% weapons
World

Ukraine, latest news. Russia-China, soon joint exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan. Nyt, in two weeks counteroffensive Kiev lost 20% weapons

by admin
Ukraine, latest news. Russia-China, soon joint exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan. Nyt, in two weeks counteroffensive Kiev lost 20% weapons

17:23

Zelensky, “end of war speed depends on global support for Kiev”

“The speed of the end of the war directly depends on the comprehensive support for Ukraine, we do everything possible to ensure that this support is as intense and meaningful as possible.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky in a video message posted on Twitter. In the tweet, Zelensky underlined the high number of meetings he had in the last 15 days, recalling having seen the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Holland, Turkey, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, and South Korea. Added to this are meetings with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, the president of the EU Council Charles Michel, the president of the Commission EU Ursula von der Leyen and the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

See also  Turkey upholds life sentence for Osman Kavala, the "red billionaire" hated by Erdogan

You may also like

Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Consumer Coupons Inject HK$13...

Said Hamulić does not want d aigra for...

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

HRW Calls on South American and European Governments...

Bibras Natho responded to Lola Smiljanić’s calls Sports

The worst accident of the season in Formula...

Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy