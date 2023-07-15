Ukraine, latest news. Russia-China, soon joint exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan. Nyt, in two weeks counteroffensive Kiev lost 20% weapons

17:23

Zelensky, “end of war speed depends on global support for Kiev”

“The speed of the end of the war directly depends on the comprehensive support for Ukraine, we do everything possible to ensure that this support is as intense and meaningful as possible.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelensky in a video message posted on Twitter. In the tweet, Zelensky underlined the high number of meetings he had in the last 15 days, recalling having seen the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Holland, Turkey, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, and South Korea. Added to this are meetings with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, the president of the EU Council Charles Michel, the president of the Commission EU Ursula von der Leyen and the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

